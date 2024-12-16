The wait for Peaky Blinders fans just got a little more exciting. The highly anticipated feature film follow-up to Steven Knight's beloved crime saga, now apparently officially titled The Immortal Man, has wrapped filming. With Cillian Murphy returning to lead the Shelby clan one last time, alongside a stellar cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham, it looks like we're going to get an epilogue to the Shelby saga in the midst of the Second World War. The original series first debuted in September 2013, and concluded its run nine years later, running for a total of 36 episodes across six seasons.

The exciting news of the movie's production wrapping came via Instagram posts from members of the film crew. Makeup artist Nadia Stacey shared a picture of a parting gift for the hair and makeup team, a bag adorned with the faces of Murphy and Keoghan, emblazoned with the film's title, The Immortal Man: Peaky Blinders. Hairstylist Gareth Bromell joined in by reposting Stacey’s image on his Instagram stories, while makeup artist Olivia Charlotte shared behind-the-scenes snapshots of the crew on set.

What Will 'The Immortal Man' Be About?

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders concluded in April 2022, but the movie will take us into World War II and the effects of that on the crime scene in Birmingham. Speaking with Esquire, creator Steven Knight shared some insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming film. While the film will explore the next generation of characters introduced in the sixth season, it will remain deeply rooted in the Shelby family, with Tommy leading them into a new era.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know, somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Stay tuned for more updates on The Immortal Man, and until then, fans can revisit all seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.