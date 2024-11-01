The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie is one of the most anticipated around, and Netflix are playing it very smartly by building up the buzz slowly but surely. Today, though, set the internet ablaze as the internet's quirky boyfriend Barry Keoghan has been pictured in costume for the first time and, it's fair to say, he looks very Peaky Blinders, looking out of a truck in his flat cap.

Keoghan is one of a number of new names to be joining Peaky alongside the series originals Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle, who played Ada, sister to Oscar-winner Murphy’s Birmingham clan leader Tommy Shelby. Ada was handed the keys to the family business in the series finale. Other newcomers joining the film are Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson.

What's the 'Peaky Blinders' Movie About?

Image via Netflix

Production on the Peaky Blinders movie has officially kicked off, though details about the plot are still under wraps—unsurprising at this early stage. The sixth and final season of the series came to an end in April 2022, but we know that the story of Tommy Shelby will continue now in the World War II-set narrative.

In an interview with Esquire, creator Steven Knight dropped some hints, revealing that he has a few clear ideas and a general feel for where the story will head. Knight confirmed the plot would focus on two intertwining stories but emphasized his preference to let the story guide itself, which will allow room for unexpected twists. Knight added that while the film will delve into the next generation, it will remain firmly connected to the Shelby family, with Murphy's Tommy, naturally, taking center stage.

"The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell," Knight told Esquire. "How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future."

Stay tuned for more updates on the Peaky Blinders movie, now filming in England. Until then, fans can revisit all seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.