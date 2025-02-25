The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, has thus far been hugely praised for curating an eye-catching ensemble. Of course, Tommy Shelby himself, Cillian Murphy, is set to return, alongside the likes of Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson, The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham reprising his role as Hayden Stagg, as well as Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, and Sophie Rundle. However, in an interview with Radio Times, it was officially confirmed by the actress herself that Kate Phillips, the woman behind the ever-determined Linda Shelby, would not be returning.

After being questioned about her possible involvement in the film, Phillips simply responded, "I'm not. There were discussions and then it didn't pan out." She then added, "It was such an amazing show to be part of and Steven Knight still continues to have ideas for the life and the future of Peaky Blinders, and that's always lovely to kind of engage with his hopes and dreams for the show." However, it seems this is the circle of life for an actor, with Phillips, additionally saying, "But the life of an actor is, you’re sort of always at the behest of other people's visions, and sometimes it's very much a wait and see kind of game."

Despite her lack of involvement, the chance to see the franchise she so beautifully helped blossom into a feature film is one Phillips cannot contain her excitement about. "I'm excited to see the film. I have read it, but I'm excited to see how it turns out on the big screen, I'm sure it will be amazing." Although fans share her excitement, not seeing the wife of Paul Anderson's Arthur one more time is disappointing, especially after her last appearance at Tommy's farewell dinner in Season 6.

The 'Peaky Blinders' Story is Set to Continue