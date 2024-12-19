By order of Netflix via the Peaky Blinders, a full feature-length version of the hit BBC crime drama is on its way as Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and co reunite for one more gritty adventure before the curtains on the series are drawn. With confirmation coming on December 16 that production had officially wrapped on the project intriguingly titled The Immortal Man, eyes now turn to the possibility of more promotional material being released, with an official BTS snap of stars Murphy and Barry Keoghan sharing a smile whilst donning their full Blinders' outfit.

Joining Keoghan and Murphy in The Immortal Man is a stacked cast worthy of this highly-rated franchise's final bow, including the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peckand, and Stephen Graham. Despite the end of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders in April 2022 feeling conclusive, this movie is set to form an epilogue to the series, moving the story into World War II and outlining just how a global war can affect the underground crime scene. In a conversation with Esquire, creator Steven Knight gave an insight into what fans can expect from the film, saying:

"The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know, somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future."

Never one to sit still, Peaky Blinders' creator Knight seems to always be busy, with another upcoming project of his, A Thousand Blows, officially getting a release date. Featuring a top cast led by Graham and also featuring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty in leading roles, A Thousand Blows is set to be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. A synopsis of the series reads:

"Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

A behind-the-scenes shot of Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in the new Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, has been released. Whilst you're waiting, check out previous seasons of the series on Netflix.

