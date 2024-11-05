The Peaky Blinders movie is currently filming and it’s the answer to all the fans’ prayers. Steven Knight’s hit series turned movie has added new faces to its roster and the set images are giving fans the thrill of their life. While Netflix officially revealed looks for Cillian Murphy at the beginning of the production and more recently of another Irish heartthrob Barry Keoghan, who has joined the cast in undisclosed role, a new set image finally gives us a look at Reverend Mother, Rebecca Ferguson herself.

The images show Murphy and Ferguson deeply engrossed in a conversation, while Ferguson is seen in a long coat, boots and long open black hair, Cillian is seen in his Tommy Shelby avatar, finished with grey hair, his signature cap, and blood on his face. While the actors are all smiles behind the scenes, the actual scene which is being filmed seems to be quite gruesome with lots of violence. It’ll be interesting to see the nature of the relationship Murphy and Ferguson will share in the upcoming movie.

What’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie About?

Image via Netflix

While not much is known about the plot, it is safe to assume that the film will pick up the pieces where season six finale left off. Knight previously confirmed that the plot would focus on two intertwining stories but emphasized, his preference to let the story guide itself allowing space for unexpected twists. While a new generation will be introduced in the film, Tommy will still be at the center of it all. He revealed,

"The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be. In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future."

Along with Ferguson and Keoghan the new face also includes Tim Roth, also returning are Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle, who played Ada, sister to Oscar-winner Murphy’s Birmingham clan leader. Stay tuned for more updates on the Peaky Blinders movie, now filming in England. Until then, fans can revisit all seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.