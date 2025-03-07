Fans are eagerly waiting for Cillian Murphy’s next movie, which will take him back to his most iconic role of Thomas Shelby after winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer. By the order of Netflix, fans are getting the long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man which reunites the fan favorite actor with longtime collaborator Steven Knight and a slew of new faces in the cast. The movie has all eyes on it and seems like Netflix is making the most out of the hype by giving a feature a theatrical release.

Knight, who is currently promoting his new show A Thousand Blows, spoke to The Playlist and revealed that a theatrical release is on the charts for the upcoming movie. The director reflected on the word-of-mouth popularity of the show in its initial days and how he now wants to give the fans a community experience in the theatres. “It was never promoted massively, but people just found it and told each other about it.”

He further added his hopes of providing the right movie experience to the fans, “And the way that they’re so passionate about it, I really want them to be watching this all together in one building because the communication has all been virtual, which is fine. But I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen.” When pressed about whether the movie is getting a theatrical release, he divulged,

“Yes. Well, I’ve just made that announcement. So, yes.”

Who’s in 'Peaky Blinders' Film?