It’s a good time to be a Peaky Blinders fan. After years of speculation, the audience is finally getting a movie. Netflix recently greenlit the movie with Oscar winner Cillian Murphy all set to reprise the role. The script is written by original show creator Steven Knight and the project will be helmed by series vet Tom Harper. While speculations are rife about which stars will return as only Murphy’s casting has been officially revealed, fans of Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons can rejoice as the actor revealed he’d love to return for the movie.

Hardy is promoting his upcoming feature The Bikeriders, in which he stars alongside Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. In an interview with Sky News on the red carpet, the actor addressed Alfie’s return, saying, "100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don't know when…” though he quickly added, “I don't even know if he will, that's just me punting." Hardy was first introduced in the second season of the series as Alfie Solomons, the leader of a Jewish gang, who shares a complex relationship with Thomas Shelby (Murphy). Fans have come to love the violent and unpredictable, but intelligent and calculating character throughout six seasons and would love to see him again in the film.

What Do We Know About the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie?

While most details about the feature are tightly kept under wraps, Knight previously revealed the production will begin sometime in September, “I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best.” he said sharing his excitement, “Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So, I can’t wait for it to start shooting.”

As for returning cast members, given the way the sixth and final season ended, there are a fair few characters who can mark their return, including Paul Anderson as Arthur, Sam Claflin as Oswald, Amber Anderson as Diana, Stephen Graham as Hayden, and Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard) as Ada. Knight previously revealed that some new faces will also be joining the roster. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix. Currently, no release date has been announced for the Peaky Blinders movie. You can get more details about the upcoming feature with our guide here.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

