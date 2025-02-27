Peaky Blinders was dealt a huge blow before the sixth and final season premiered. The show lost Helen McCrory after the actress died of cancer in 2021. Being a powerful presence in the show as Aunt Polly, the final season had to pivot with changes made to the script to accommodate the loss. Finn Cole played Michael Gray in the series, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his new film, Last Breath, the actor reflected on how McCrory's death changed the show's direction. "Polly dying when she did in the story really fueled Michael’s revenge arc. That was a huge part of where Michael was coming from, and it felt believable to me," Cole said, referencing the fulfillment of Polly's prophecy about Thomas and Michael. "Had Polly been in season six, then maybe we’d still be doing more seasons today,” the actor postulated. He discussed how the loss carried over to real life on set, saying:

“Helen was undeniably such a key part of that show, and for me at least, the show wasn’t the same without Helen’s presence on set. It was a deeply, deeply emotional time for everyone involved because she was so missed.”

'Peaky Blinders' Gets Revived in New Film

Image via Netflix

Fans will revisit the world of Peaky Blinders in a new feature film, The Immortal Man, by Steven Knight. The creator promised "a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story." He has also hinted that the film might not be the end for this universally acclaimed universe. "I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue," he teased. Cole will not return for The Immortal Man, given the fate his character met, but "I think it’s going to be brilliant. Steven and Cillian [Murphy] are a great, great team, and I don’t doubt that the fans are going to love it," he said.

Murphy returns as Thomas Shelby, joined by Rebecca Ferguson (Silo) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) in undisclosed roles. Stephen Graham will also return as Hayden Stagg, joined by Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehey, Ruby Ashbourne, Ian Peck, Sam Baker-Jones, and more. The Immortal Man wrapped filming, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

