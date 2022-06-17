Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the sixth and final season of the Netflix series, Peaky Blinders.

Hit show Peaky Blinders’ sixth and final season is officially on Netflix, by order of the Peaky Blinders themselves. The show first dropped in 2013 and immediately found an audience of millions of fans across the world. The story of a gangster family, the Shelbys, whose power reigns above a dark, gloomy, poor and industrialized Birmingham of the 1920s. Their trademark? They cut their enemies' faces with razor blades hidden inside their distinguished flat caps. The Peaky Blinders charm resides in the fact that, despite their odious and despicable behavior, they somehow have a good side (or at least something close to principles), which ultimately make us understand and love these characters.

So if you are addicted to Peaky Blinders, you probably already know that the series is based on true events and true characters. So let's dive into the fascinating world of the real-life Peaky Blinders.

Steven Knight, mastermind and creator of Peaky Blinders, based the show on his personal life. His own father’s uncle was a peaky blinder, but the show runner also explained that the inspiration came from both his parents, as he told in an interview to History Extra: ‘’The reason it came to me was that my parents grew up in Birmingham in the '20s. My mum, when she was 9 years old, was a bookie’s runner; they used to use kids to take bets because it was all illegal. My dad’s uncle was part of the Peaky Blinders. It was reluctantly delivered, but my family did give me little snapshots, of gypsies and horses and gang fights and guns, and immaculate suits (...) One of the first stories that inspired me was of my dad when he was a little kid, sent to deliver a message. There was a table, covered in money and guns, surrounded by blokes, beautifully dressed, drinking beer from jam jars. You didn’t buy glasses. You only spent money on clothes.”

An image of ‘’smoke, booze and (…) immaculately dressed men in this slum in Birmingham’’ immediately came to his mind, and the BBC show Peaky Blinders was born. These gang members indeed wore peaked caps and rich three-piece suits. However, while the show is set in the 1920s, the real life Peaky Blinders had actually basically disappeared at that time. The gang took action in Birmingham in the late 19th century and early 20th century, around 1890 and 1910, to be more precise. The gang was formed in the Small Heath area of Birmingham. In March 1890, the newspapers reported the assault of a man called George Eastwood, brutally attacked (the man was in the hospital for weeks, after parts of his skull were removed). According to historian Carl Chinn (great-grandson of a Peaky Blinder, who spent decades researching the Birmingham gang), this was the first time the term ‘’Peaky Blinders’’ was used and that’s when the legend came to life.

Now, as for the meaning of the name Peaky Blinders, it has actually nothing to do with the fact that these men were carrying razor blades in their flat caps, as depicted in the TV series. In fact, disposable razor blades hadn’t been invented until 1908 (or 1903, depending on the books and historians). At this time, the Peaky Blinders original gang’s empire was almost coming to an end. However, Carl Chinn has a theory for the origin of the term Peaky Blinders: The ‘’peaky’’ part designates the cap worn by the gangsters, and the ‘’blind’’ part of this name would come from Birmingham slang meaning ‘’well-dressed.’’ A name that seems perfectly fit for these gang members who spent most of their money on silk scarves, fancy overcoats and fashionable suits. Finally, it is believed that even if ‘’Peaky Blinders’’ was a term used for this one gang at first, it quickly became a general term used to speak about any street gang or criminal organization.

Did the Shelbys actually exist? Well, here again, truth and fiction are a bit hard to distinguish. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) would be inspired by Thomas Gilbert, or Kevin Mooney (he changed his name a few times throughout his life), one of the most prominent members of the gang. Some of the most well known Peaky Blinders were Harry Fowles, or Baby-Faced Harry, Stephen McNickle and Earnest Haynes.

Another part where the TV show changed the truth a bit once again (for dramatic purposes and for the sake of the story, obviously) is that the Peaky Blinders weren’t a highly organized criminal agency, like in the show. For example, Harry Fowles was arrested for stealing a bike (not quite the Shelbys' level of crime) and when put to jail, the other members would only spend a few months there, which is more proof that their level of criminality wasn’t as high or as serious as in the series (where the Shelbys dodged the noose quite a few times). But, they were still criminals who mostly engaged in robberies, pick pocketing, mugging and fights. However, in a recent BBC documentary, Carl Chinn observed that Tommy Shelby and his family might also be based on Sam Sheldon and the Sheldon family.

The real Peaky Blinders soon started to gain attention from another gang: The Birmingham boys (led by Billy Kimber and portrayed by Charlie Creed-Miles in the BBC series). The gang’s wars eventually led to the death of a police constable, George Snipe, during a riot between the police and the criminals. This moment proved to be a turning point in the rise and expansion of street gangs. However, Charles Rafter, a Chief Northern Irish police constable, who was even knighted in 1927, was given the mission to clean the streets of Birmingham and to get rid of the gangs, especially the Peaky Blinders. If it rings a bell, it is because we can deduce that Sam Neill’s character, Inspector Campbell in the TV series, could easily pass as the fictional counterpart of Rafter. This is something Knight never actually confirmed, yet, but the similarities between these two men are quite obvious. Rafter’s methods and army of policemen turned out to be successful and around 1910, the Peaky Blinders had almost disappeared.

Nonetheless, one member of the Peaky Blinders hadn’t said his last goodbye to his gangster life. Billy Kimber saw the opportunity to create his own gang and expand his power, not only across Birmingham, but across most of the country (just like a certain Tommy Shelby, whose unwavering ambition drove him to London). Billy started out as a Peaky Blinder, but his rise to power is very similar to our very own Thomas Shelby in the show. The Birmingham Boys became a real crime organization (specialized in bookmaking). Even though Kimber’s influence had reached a big portion of the country, the gangster had yet to take power over London, and decided that the capital was going to be his next target. Again, Thomas Shelby, is that you?

The next characters of the Steven Knight series we are going to talk about are not only inspired by real life characters, they are also (mostly) accurate representations of historical figures. Once Kimber had reached London, his men started fighting bookmakers of the capital, and a certain Alfie Solomon (Solomons in the series and amazingly portrayed by Tom Hardy) became a victim of the gang. After being beaten up by Kimber’s men, Solomon sought help from Jewish gangster Edward Emmanuel. Convinced that the Birmingham Boys were a threat to London, Emmanuel teamed up with another very important character we see in the TV series, Sabini (Noah Taylor), a British-Italian mob boss. The last days of the real Kimber are quite different in the series, in which Tommy kills Kimber, whereas his real life counterpart actually died a wealthy man in his 60s.

Political figures were wonderfully depicted in Knight’s series: The (obviously) real-life future British prime minister Winston Churchill (played by Andy Nyman, Richard McCabe and Neil Maskell) is also present in the series.

In Season 5, we meet Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), who really did form the British Union of Fascists (however, he only did so in 1932, and not in 1929 like in the series). His wife, Diana Mosley (Amber Anderson), is also a true historical character, and considered to be an even bigger threat than her husband, especially since she was very close to Hitler, who called her his ‘’angel.’’

Jessie Eden, union activist who appears in the fourth season of the show, is also a historical character. Played by Charlie Murphy, Eden played an essential role in the fight for women’s rights, and she was an important communist activist in England, and led a general strike in 1926.

Brilliant Chang (Andrew Koji) is introduced in Season 5 and based on the real life Brilliant Chang, who owned a restaurant in Birmingham, dealer of opium and cocaine, and referred to as the "dope king."

The representation of women in the series is rather accurate as well. Carl Chinn declared: “In my new book I say that the real heroes of the backstreets were not the men, it was the women, who didn’t turn to criminality but who strove every day against an enemy called poverty. And for the most part they did so with dignity.”

While Chinn doesn’t think that the gangster’s girlfriends and wives were actually part of the gang per se, they still played an important part in their organization. However, it is believed by Chinn that strong women were a key element in the gangster's lives. Polly Gray, played by the late Helen McCrory, was indeed a striking leader and role model, whose approval was always sought by Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders wavers between rewritten history and alternate reality. Characters such as Thomas Shelby and his Peaky Blinders definitely seem to be the ‘’what if" version of what could have been for this Small Heath gang, had things turned out differently for them, as they did for the real Billy Kimber. As we mentioned before, while the Peaky Blinders were a dangerous gang, terrorizing the streets of Birmingham, maybe even more violent than their fictional counterparts, they never really aimed to expend their power over the country like the Shelbys did, and from what we know, they certainly never made money on a scale as big as the fictional family.

Some gang members could be as young as 13 years old, and were mostly driven by their desire to impose themselves as street kings stealing bikes and beating up rivals, seeking to have their names written in the next newspaper, rather than becoming the next leader of any kind of ‘’limited company’’ with political ambition and a thirst to overpower the forces already in place, as a certain Tommy Shelby would. But who knows? Maybe that’s exactly what would have become of the original Peaky Blinders, had they not been overthrown by the Birmingham Boys. The BBC show might very well be an accurate version of what could have been. But for now, the only full and extended story of the Peaky Blinders we'll ever know is the wonderful, gloomy, sordid and fascinating one of Steven Knight.