The story of Peaky Blinders, which follows the exploits of the Birmingham-based gangster gang, has seen death, debauchery, and edge-of-the-seat drama for the past five seasons. This show, created by Steven Knight and led by Cillian Murphy has included many compelling performances from talented actors such as Adrien Brody (The Pianist) and Sam Neil (Jurassic World Dominion). So now in its sixth season, who has managed to avoid the wrath of the notorious Shelby family, and indeed their many enemies?

Here’s all the main cast that we are expecting to see in the latest and concluding, BAFTA award-winning, post First World War, TV crime drama.

RELATED: 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date Revealed for Final Episodes

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Image via BBC Studios

Irish-born Cillian Murphy, originally a singer-songwriter from Cork, once turned down a record deal in favor of pursuing a career in acting. His big break came playing the lead role in cult zombie-horror 28 Days Later. He has moved on to feature in many Hollywood movies and will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Oppenheimer.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby is the undisputed leader of The Peaky Blinders. A loving family man who is feared throughout Birmingham and beyond. Orchestrating his gang's rise, and very survival, he has navigated a path on to a seat in parliament. A place where his influence can reach all of England, and potentially beyond its shores.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Image via BBC Studios

Paul Anderson’s first leading role was when he was cast in the remake of the British movie The Firm. Landing the part as Arthur Shelby opened the Hollywood door to Paul, and has appeared in The Revenant and In the Heart of the Sea, amongst others.

Arthur Shelby is the eldest of the Shelby brothers. Hot-tempered, quick to react, and sometimes a loose cannon, Arthur can become quite the liability when ignoring Tommy’s orders. He’s tried to make peace with himself, but can he make peace with the demons inside him?

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Image via BBC Studios

English actress Sophie Rundle was born in the market town of High Wycombe. Although starring in mostly British television, The Nest and Gentlemen Jack, Sophie did land herself a small part in George Clooney’s recent sci-fi, The Midnight Sky.

Ada Shelby, the youngest sister and most distant of all the Shelby’s, lives alone in London. Although far from the humdrum of ‘family business’ she is not far from playing her part in Tommy’s machinations. Quiet, reserved, but determined when she needs to be, Ada is nobody’s fool and certainly nobody’s patsy — even Tommy’s.

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Image via BBC Studio

One of the few cast members to be born in Birmingham, Harry Kirton is the youngest actor on our list. His most notable work to date is The Peaky Blinders, with his other being the TV film, We Can Be Heroes. At 23 years old, he still has plenty of time to land that big role, as his talent is clearly visible.

Finn Shelby is the youngest sibling, and Tommy has tried to shield him from the horrors of gang life. But Finn has found the urge and has been baptized in the fiery hell of the razor blade gangsters. He has yet to truly learn his place, but being born a Shelby was never going to be easy.

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Image via BBC Studios

Brighton born, Natasha O’Keeffe, is an English television actress. Starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the BBC’s Sherlock, she has also appeared in twelve, other, different TV shows.

A working girl from the rough and ready streets of Small Heath, Birmingham. Always a friend to Tommy, in more ways than one, she has worked her way into his affections, became his wife, and given him a daughter, Ruby. She is one of the few people who can stand up to her husband Thomas, and her hard life has more than earned her the right to the name Shelby.

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Image via BBC Studios

A British actor that is currently starring as Joshua ‘J’ Cody, in TNT's Animal Kingdom. Finn Cole has also appeared in the latest episode of The Fast and Furious franchise, F9.

Michael Gray has been on a life-changing journey, ever since he was accepted into the family. He’s Tommy’s nephew and Tommy’s representative in America. Cunning, thirsty for power, Michael has become an enemy within his own family and The Peaky Blinders, but can he outplay Thomas, and can he take the top spot for himself?

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Image via BBC Studios

With both American and British citizenship, Anya Taylor-Joy is a multitalented, model and actress. Best known for the Netflix original, The Queen’s Gambit, and she will soon be playing the lead role in the upcoming Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa.

Behind Gina’s eyes, ambition and treachery dwell. She met Michael in America and has travelled back to Small Heath with him. She dislikes England and the Shelbys, and money seems to be the only thing that can placate her selfish and argumentative manner. But will Michael and the promise of big cash be enough to keep her in check?

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Image via BBC Studios

Packy Lee has over twenty years of acting credentials playing small parts on mostly British Television. Over the last few years, through gaining reputable fame from The Peaky Blinders, he has made appearances on The Witcher, and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

Loyal Jonny Dogs is one of Tommy’s closest and most trusted friends. Always willing to give the gang his all, no matter what is asked of him. As a gypsy, he is a man of the land, full of superstition, and understands how to appease warring factions, rival gangs, and especially other gypsy families.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Image via BBC Studios

Tom Hardy is one of the most electric and gifted English actors around. A former model turned writer, he has had massive performances in title roles like, Legend, Capone, and Venom. He is a world-class actor with a world-class résumé. And apart from Cillian Murphy’s Tommy, Hardy has become synonymous with The Peaky Blinders for his portrayal as Alfie, (not bad for a small recurring part).

Alfie Solomons is the leader of a London-based, Jewish gang. He is smart and intimidating, and equally unpredictable. He has made allies with the Shelbys, only to turn his back on them. He has tried to kill Tommy, and Tommy returned the favour. After all the mistrust and double dealings, a semblance of friendship still remains between Alfie and Tommy. . . but will it last?

Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden

Image via BBC Studios

Star of stage and screen, Irish actress Charlie Murphy is best known for the Irish TV show Love/Hate. She has appeared in Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner, and will be featuring in the up-and-coming Paramount+, Halo, the video game adapted TV series.

Jessie Eden is a communist, and one of thousands who are trying to make a difference in post-war Britain. She has befriended Tommy, who has been using information from her for his family’s financial gain. Naïve, but opinionated, can she see Tommy for whom he really is, and will she really be able to make a political difference?

Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern

Image via BBC Studios

Dublin-born Brian Gleeson, son of the renowned Brendon Gleeson (Harry Potter), has been in numerous parts ranging from Snow White and the Huntsman to Hellboy (2019).

Jimmy McCaver is a leading member of the Scottish protestant gang named the Billy Boys. A terrifying group that fears nothing and no one. Jimmy is as terrifying as their reputation, not caring who he kills to get what he wants. He has made an unlikely alliance with The Peaky Blinders, but ultimately, the closer the two gangs become, the more friction and tension is generated.

Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley

Image via BBC Studios

Born in the East of England, Sam Claflin has become a Hollywood star. Getting his big break with a part in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, he has made several movies, most notably starring in the Hunger Games franchise.

Cold, evil, and even compared to Tommy Shelby, a very bad man indeed. Sir Mosley is a fascist and has a very distinct, yet narrow vision for Britain. He is a member of parliament and wants to rule the country with an iron fist. He has done a deal with the Shelbys, but what he doesn’t know is that the Shelbys don’t deal with racists, and there is always more than meets the eye with. . . The Peaky Blinders.

'Peaky Blinders' Characters And Their 'Harry Potter' Counterparts These are the Harry Potter counterparts for audiences’ favorite Peaky Blinders characters.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email