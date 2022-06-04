You know that Irish whiskey you've been keeping for that special occasion? Well, here it is. Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be released in a matter of days. Netflix's favorite gang is back stalking the streets of Birmingham, after the release of Season 5 two years ago.

The Shelby boys first came onto our screens in 2013 with the release of Season 1, and they have continuously and consistently left us wanting more. Following their steady rise, and many pitfalls across the previous five seasons, audiences have become well accustomed to how the Shelby boys operate. When so many people are set to see you fail, and by failing we mean to kill you or put you into prison, the Shelby family learns pretty quickly to keep most business in the family, which is exactly what they do.

This will be the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, though show creator Steven Knight has said that the story will continue in another form. A feature-length film is planned to wrap up the series in a nice little bundle.

Image via BBC Studios

Related:From Grace to Polly: Top 7 Female Characters on 'Peaky Blinders'

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be streaming on Netflix from June 10. Audiences in the UK have been able to watch the series since February, with episodes dropping weekly on the BBC. Thankfully for viewers on Netflix, the series will drop all at once, so fans can binge the entire new season in one sitting if they so wish. But be wary, as there are spoilers already out there.

Watch the Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer

The trailer for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders landed on January 2, 2022, from the BBC, and has since been viewed over 12 million times.

Who Are the Returning Cast Members in Peaky Blinders Season 6?

Cillian Murphy will be leading the cast once again as the broody, handsome, and charismatic Tommy Shelby. Paul Anderson will be back to play Arthur, Tommy's brother, alongside Finn Cole as their cousin Michael Gray.

The intelligent and badass women beside the boys will be Tommy's wife Lizzie, played by Natasha O'Keefe, Michael's wife Gina played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sophie Rundle as their younger sister, Ada Thorne. Sam Claflin will be back to play the villainous fascist Sir Oswald Moseley, along with Tom Hardy, who's played the much loved Alfie Solomons.

It's currently unclear if the late Helen McCrory will partake in the series, after she passed away in April 2021. Her character Polly Gray was a pivotal figure in the storyline of Peaky Blinders. The matriarch of the family, she was a very strong character who kept the boys in line and was involved in the majority of their business dealings. McCrory's death was a huge loss to the community and one that writer Steven Knight will write compassionately.

Related:Damian Lewis, Jason Isaacs, Cillian Murphy and More Pay Tribute to Helen McCrory

Who Are the New Characters in Peaky Blinders Season 6?

Image via BBC

As much as we love the original cast, it's always fun when there are new additions! Conrad Khan, James Frecheville, and Amber Anderson will all be joining the cast for Season 6.

What Is the True History of The Peaky Blinders?

While the series is a fictionalized story, the Peaky Blinders were a real gang that stalked the streets of Birmingham from the 1880s until the 1910s. Growing out of the low socio-economic communities within the area, the gang was accustomed to robberies, illegal bookmaking, racketeering, and gambling. Donning peaked flat caps as a part of their signature style, the gang developed its name after their initiative when it came to weaponry. The gang members stitched razor blades into the peaks of their caps, so they could thus be used as weapons.

Related:Historic Mill Used in 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Downton Abbey' Suffers From Extensive Fire

Things to Remember Before Watching Peaky Blinders Season 6

Image via BBC

Before embarking on a new season, it's sometimes nice to have a little refresher. Season 5 was a very busy one. The season started off with the 1929 Stock Market Crash. Michael and his wife are in the United States when it occurs, so naturally, when it hits, the pair decide to make their way back to Birmingham. Despite Tommy assuring the family that there are other streams of income for them to survive on, Michael thinks that he can make better decisions. And so begins the rift between the pair. Their distrust of each other progresses throughout the season, reaching a crescendo in the final episode. This is when Polly is forced to choose between her son, who she obviously feels aligned to, and her nephew Tommy, who she actually agrees with. The season ends with Polly becoming more and more conflicted, and eventually, resigning from Shelby Company Limited.

But as always, there's much in store when it comes to the Shelby family. Tommy has been having frequent and vivid visions of his deceased wife Grace. The audience slowly sees Tommy's sanity becoming weaker and weaker. But that's not the only stress in Tommy's life. Their youngest brother Finn is getting pretty fired up and wants to become a part of the family business like his big brothers. Tommy obliges his request but quickly regrets it as it seems that Finn is more trouble than he's worth. Add Linda having an affair, Polly shooting her after Linda threatens the family, Linda finally leaving, and you've got yourself a really fun family dinner.

In terms of conflict, there's a lot when it comes to the family, and that's not even including the external factors! The Billy Boys, a Scottish gang are on the scene, and whilst there's a conflict between them and the Peaky Blinders, their differences are temporarily set to the side while they explore a business deal. Additionally, you may not believe it after the Season 4 finale, but Alfie Solomons is alive, and somewhat well. Despite half of his face being disfigured after Tommy shot him in the head, Tommy somehow convinces Alfie that the pair should form an alliance against an even bigger problem: An antisemitic fascist called Oswald Mosley. With the rise of fascism in the rest of Europe, it's best to squash the ideas of those affiliated in the UK as soon as possible, right?

What Is Peaky Blinders Season 6 About?

The story will take off exactly where it left off: with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun in a field. From there, it will be the family dealing with the pressure of Mosley's ideology, and the fear of his ideas running rampant through the UK. With ramifications looming for the Shelby family, it's going to take more than just the family to right those wrongs. Here's the official synopsis for the first episode: