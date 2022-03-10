The sixth and final season of the popular period crime-drama show Peaky Blinders officially debuted last month, on February 27, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Until recently, Netflix, which acquired the rights to release the series globally a couple of years back, had yet to reveal when it would air the last season of the BAFTA Award-winning series. But now, Peaky Blinders fans and Netflix subscribers will like to know that the show has now a specific date for when it will become available on the streaming platform. The bad news? It’s not until a few months from now.

With Season 5 having ended with a negative, seemingly irreversible turn of events for the Shelby family on top of a massive cliffhanger that involved Cillian Murphy’s character Tommy, it should come as no surprise that Season 6 marked the biggest launch in the series’ history, with an astounding 3.8 million UK viewers tuning in, according to Deadline. Unfortunately, this latest season will be lacking a fan-favorite character, Aunt Polly, who was played by Helen McCrory. Sadly, McCrory succumbed to cancer on April 16 of last year. However, fans can expect the series' final season to not gloss over McCrory's palpable absence without a proper send-off to the remarkable character and equally remarkable actress.

Production for Season 6 initially started in February 2020 in the UK, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to come to a halt for nearly a year. Production picked back up in November 2020, with post-production only coming to a close a year later. Murphy co-executive produced Season 5 and 6, with the addition of writer and creator Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, and Anthony Byrne. The returning main cast includes Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Aunt Polly’s son Michael Gray, Anya Taylor-Joy as Season 5-introduced character Gina Gray, and Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons. A new face in the cast this season is Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 10. If you cannot wait until then to find out what happens with the Shelby family, episodes 1 and 2 are currently available on BBC iPlayer, with a new episode airing each Sunday. A movie adaptation has been announced and is set to begin shooting sometime next year.

