At last, it is here, lads! The sixth and final season of the historical British crime-drama show, Peaky Blinders, has finally got a release date. The popular series' return was announced and celebrated with an impressive 13-meter mural painted over seven days on the side of a building in Digbeth, Birmingham — the place where the Shelby family is from. The painting depicts the series' protagonist Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) wearing his iconic gray flat cap, which conceals sharp blades. The mural was appropriately called Last Orders.

Despite the cliffhanger that Season 5 left us with, Tommy will be returning to the screen to find a way for the Peaky Blinders to finally find respite from their dangerous and sometimes deadly life of unlawfulness. Other actors returning to the series include Tom Hardy as the Jewish leader Alfie Solomons, Paul Anderson as the eldest Shelby brother Arthur, Finn Cole as Aunt Polly's son Michael Gray, Anya Taylor-Joy as Michael's wife Gina Gray, and Sophie Rundle as Tommy and Arthur's sister Ada. Sadly, actress Helen McCrory passed away from breast cancer on April 16 of last year, leaving the bold and fearless Polly Shelby's fate unknown for now. Some new faces we can expect to see in Season 6 are Stephen Graham and Conrad Khan.

Steven Knight, the creator and writer for the entire series has also written this last season. Nick Goding is producing, and Anthony Byrne has come back as director. According to Esquire, Murphy described this new season as "Dark as f*ck" and added: "I think that's what Steve was aiming for," he says, "with loads of wrong turns along the way. But I don't know. I'll leave that to the court of public opinion. I don't know if he's been redeemed."

Will Tommy find redemption for himself and his family in a time when the Peaky Blinders are falling apart, and its members are turning against each other? To top it off, as we can see in the trailer, the rise of Nazism leading up to World War II will likely create external conflict that will complicate our main storylines. Fans will have to wait for this new season to answer all their questions. The good news is, it will not be long until the show's premiere! The Sixth Season arrives on February 27 and will consist of six episodes that will air on BBC One on Sundays. Netflix, which has aired the series since the first season, has yet to confirm when the final season will debut on the streaming platform.

