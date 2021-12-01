The final act is coming. The official Peaky Blinders Twitter account has posted a short teaser to remind us that the final season premieres soon. Once again, the crime series will follow the Shelby family across the early 20th century and their gangster endeavors in Birmingham.

The clip is straight to the point and reveals an early 2022 window release, but this is a lot less than fans expected to see since we're still short on news and footage of the new season. The clip uses a “look who’s back” caption to tease the return of leading man Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who’s been absent from our screens since 2019. More than that, the clip tees up the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons for the final season. Production of Season 6 was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Even though this is the final season, series creator Steven Knight already revealed the story will be finalized with a TV movie. Knight has also hinted that spin-off shows are in the works.

Also not on the clip is any indication of what will happen to the late Helen McCrory’s character, fan-favorite Polly Gray. McCrory, who also played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, died in early 2021 after battling cancer. Knight revealed the next season will feature a tribute to the actor, but hasn’t mentioned if she was able to film any scenes before her death, nor the fate of her character.

Image via BBC

Peaky Blinders premiered on the BBC network in 2013 and has since become one of the most acclaimed shows in the last years. It was nominated for multiple BAFTA awards and features a recurring star-studded cast that includes names like Sam Neill, Anya Taylor-Joy, Annabelle Wallis, Adrien Brody, and Sam Claflin.

BBC One premieres the final season of Peaky Blinders in early 2022, but a specific date hasn’t been set by the British network. You can watch the clip below:

'Peaky Blinders' Movie Will Begin Filming in 2023, Says Creator Steven Knight Knight also revealed that Season 6 is almost finished being edited.

