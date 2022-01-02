With gunfire, bloodshed, and tears, the trailer for Series 6 of Peaky Blinders has finally been released. Season 6 will wrap up the action packed and drama filled series that got its start in 2013. Created by Steven Knight, the award winning series got its start on the BBC, before being purchased by Netflix. The official trailer will be an exciting treat for fans who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the sixth season as the pandemic severely slowed down the show’s production.

Set in the year 1919 and following the end of World War I, Peaky Blinders transports viewers to a country attempting to get back on its feet. Soldiers are returning home from the war only to begin a new battle of survival as the economy struggles to recover and the debilitating blows of trauma from their wartime experiences start to set in. One of those returning soldiers is decorated Sergeant Major, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) who takes over the reins of his family gang, the Peaky Blinders.

While controlling the streets of Birmingham is a great starting point, Thomas wants more for his family. The series shows Thomas and the rest of his crew fighting their way to the top all the while dealing with rival gangs as well as the government as these outside sources attempt to stop the Peaky Blinders dead in their tracks. Season 5 left fans with an anxiety-inducing finale as PTSD sufferer Thomas is egged on by a hallucination of his late wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis), encouraging the gang leader to commit suicide and join her on the other side. The final moments show us a screaming Thomas, putting a gun to his head before the scene cuts out. Though we know Thomas isn’t dead since Murphy will be returning for Season 6, his fate - and that of the rest of the cast of characters - is still very much up in the air.

Starring alongside Murphy and Wallis to fill out the talented ensemble cast is Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, Finn Cole, Paul Anderson, Charlotte Riley, Natasha O’Keefe, Harry Kirton, and Sam Calflin. Actress Helen McCrory, who played Thomas’ aunt Polly Gray, unfortunately, passed away from cancer this past year and will be much missed this upcoming season.

The newly released trailer shows us a world of fire and gunsmoke as many of our favorite characters get some screen time. We also see the realities of the political shakeup that Season 5 focused on as well as the beginning rise of the Nazi party. Check out the full trailer below to get a taste of what’s to come in the final season of Peaky Blinders, debuting at a yet-to-be-announced date in 2022.

