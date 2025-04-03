By the order of Netflix, the BBC, and Steven Knight, the Peaky Blinders might just be returning after all. According to a report via Radio Times, "discussions are taking place between the BBC, Netflix and producer Banijay UK" for the Peaky Blinders legacy to officially continue into a seventh outing. This all comes under the shadow of the upcoming movie, The Immortal Man, which has long been considered the end of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham-based crime exploits.

After almost a decade of terrorizing the streets of Birmingham in the early 20th century, 2022 saw the flat caps seemingly hung up and fans having to wait patiently for the Netflix movie. With this, of course, came plenty of unrest, as many saw the series as unfinished and felt more could be achieved with the Shelby family. Well, more, it seems, they shall get, as the reported seventh season will look to track the family during the 1950s.

This might come as shocking to some, but, for others, they have been listening for the past few months, as creator Knight has consistently hinted that the upcoming movie will not be the end of the Peaky saga, leaving it more and more likely that The Immortal Man will simply mark the final outing for Tommy Shelby in particular. Speaking to BBC Breakfast on the morning of February 18, Knight said, "I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of ‘Peaky’ will continue." This came after he previously remarked, "The film is coming out and that won’t be the end. It won’t be the end. Let me put it that way" in an interview with Deadline.

Who Stars Alongside Cillian Murphy in 'The Immortal Man'?