Based on the true story of a gang by the same name based in the Midlands in the late nineteenth century, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders is one of the most renowned shows in the period drama and crime genres, managing to capture the attention of nearly every TV enthusiast with its enthralling narratives, memorable characters, and gripping fight scenes that successfully keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Although the fan-favorite Netflix show has proven time and time again that it completely masters the art of the season finale (with most of their highest-rated episodes being season finales), some final chapters were arguably more memorable than others. From the show's last episode to the first season's, we take a look back at every Peaky Blinders season finale, ranking them from great to perfect considering the events that take place and the episodes' overall execution.

6 Season 1

"Episode 1.6"

A lot happened in the show's first season. The Shelby family's crate of guns went missing, prompting them to make risky moves to advance their position. Tommy arranged a horserace, which angered kingpin Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles), one of the main antagonists. Inspector Campbell (Sam Neill) conducted a brutal raid on Small Heath in search of the stolen guns and made significant efforts to bring down the Peaky Blinders. The season concludes with Tommy and Billy Kimber's confrontation and him learning the truth about Grace (Annabelle Wallis), who eventually went away.

Peaky Blinders has become a success ever since its release; its astounding first season, which properly introduced audiences to the Shelbys and made a strong impression on viewers, is naturally to blame. While episodes of this chapter were highly regarded, the last one is still the highest-rated — as is the case for each season finale — and the most gripping. Still, while Episode 1.6 was genuinely well-crafted, peak television, and an intense, emotional watch (with a heartbroken Tommy Shelby at its center), it ultimately does not stand out as much when compared to later seasons.

5 Season 5

"Mr. Jones"

The talented Sam Claflin steps into the picture as Oswald Mosley, a British fascist politician, in Peaky Blinders' fifth chapter. The season takes viewers back to the 1920s and portrays the era's end with the Wall Street crash of 1929. During this time, Tommy loses a significant amount of money. Additionally, Michael, who was managing the Peaky Blinders' operations in America, returns to London with his fiancée, Gina (played by Anya Taylor-Joy).

While season 5 was arguably not Peaky Blinders' best, it still delivered plenty of standout moments, particularly in the season's finale where it was revealed that Tom Hardy's scene-stealer on-screen counterpart, Alfie, was still alive. Furthermore, this chapter ends with a shocking twist where Tommy's plan to assassinate Mosley goes wrong due to someone's betrayal — this happens after Thompson is executed by a mystery gunman, Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) is attacked and Aberama (Aidan Gillen) is stabbed to death. Although chapter five wasn't the show's strongest, its finale is shocking and superbly written, with its cliffhanger leaving audiences eager for the next season.

4 Season 6

"Lock and Key"

Even with its ups and downs, season 6 was a memorable one for plenty of reasons — be it Tommy discovering he has a terminal disease caused by tuberculosis or the tragic death of his younger daughter, Ruby (Heaven-Leigh Clee), it was an emotionally packed and character-driven chapter that illustrated Tommy's internal struggles and race against time while going on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family.

Although the latest Peaky Blinders chapter was far from bad, Locke and Key's astounding writing makes it an overall much better episode than the rest, even ranking as one of the best finales in the series, mostly given its unexpected plot twist revealing that Tommy Shelby is not sick after all. As it turned out, it was all a scheme by his political partner, Oswald Mosley, who was friends with the doctor who diagnosed him. Season 6's finale is a stylish, intense, and electrifying wrap-up, with Tommy Shelby coming out on top and gloriously riding off on his horse.

3 Season 3

"Episode 3.6"

Probably marked by Grace Shelby's heart-wrenching death and Tommy and Grace's wedding, Peaky Blinders' third season was certainly a roller coaster of emotions. It sees the Shelbys engaging in international intrigue and confronting a Russian royal family — including the Russian Grand Duchess Tatiana Petrovna, portrayed by Gaite Jansen — with Tommy's entire business and ambitions being at risk. The season is also marked by the kidnapping of Tommy's son by Father Hughes (Paddy Considine).

While some may argue that Peaky Blinders' third season is not on the same level as other higher-rated chapters, it is a solid entry in the series, if not only for the way it explores class and provides audiences with an insight into Tommy's troubled psyche, shedding light on the irreversible scars of losing the person he loves most. The season finale is particularly shocking and thus memorable: in addition to Michael (Finn Cole) plunging a knife into Hughes' neck and killing him, Tommy betrays his family and has them all sent to prison in a jaw-dropping scene.

2 Season 4

"The Company"

The second-best season of Peaky Blinders is debatably season 4. It was eventful, extremely action-packed, and touching. From the Shelbys being set free in the eleventh hour to Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody) seeking revenge for his father's murder, this season had a lot going on. Additionally, the surprising death of John (Joe Cole) in the vendetta left everyone in the audience stunned and earned the family a Romany curse from his widow, Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards).

The season's finale episode was nothing short of incredible, too, and that is mostly given its many twists and turns — whether this means Arthur's fake death reveal or Tommy seemingly killing Alfie after his betrayal, leaving him on the beach alone with his dog grieving about his death. To worldwide audiences, season 4 ranks high among the show's finest, and its unpredictable, masterfully crafted closure played a huge part in it.

1 Season 2

"Episode 2.6"

Season 2 is an incredible follow-up to the first season. It once again centers around the Shelby family as they expand their business South and North while maintaining their stronghold in Birmingham, England. It is marked by Grace's reappearance in Tommy's life, though the character also meets a charming new love interest, May Carleton (Charlotte Riley). Darby Sabin (Noah Taylor), the head of the London Italian mob, and Campbell are the two main antagonists.

The season 2 finale is widely regarded as a masterpiece on television and is unquestionably the most unforgettable episode of the show. The finale's appeal stems from Tommy's epic monologue, well-known by Peaky Blinders enthusiasts, and the intense action sequences that had audiences on the edge of their seats. The last scene depicts the crime boss enjoying one last cigarette next to his grave before being shot. However, what he isn't expecting is the big twist that follows: one of the men who was supposed to execute him ends up shooting everyone and sparing Tommy's life.

