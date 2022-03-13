Read update With Sherlock sadly no longer among the British crime series on Netflix, fans are undoubtedly looking for similar shows to fill the void. Thankfully, there's no shortage of incredible British detective series on the streaming platform today.

When it comes to crime shows, British television has served up some memorable titles. From Broadchurch to Luther to Happy Valley, their shows expertly thread dark storylines with engaging characters and outstanding production values. Now, with an abundance of streaming sites including Netflix, it’s easier than ever for fans to watch crime shows from across the pond. With the number of series out there, you can even feel spoiled for choice.

Heart-pounding action, historical drama and psychological thrillers are some examples of the British crime shows you can watch on Netflix right now. If you love nothing more than wanting to see if the good guys will catch the bad guys, you don't want to miss these shows.

1 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

Among the most acclaimed British crime dramas on Netflix, Peaky Blinders has done the impossible by making you root for the villains. Set after WWI and loosely based on a real-life Birmingham crime gang, the series features the Shelby family and their criminal organization. Led by Cillian Murphy as the ruthless leader Tommy Shelby, the all-star cast includes Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

What makes the show special is not just its unflinching portrayal of violence but how it affects the characters. It does a fantastic job of making you care for the Shelby family. With those iconic haircuts and three-piece suits, they make committing crime look cool.

2 'Collateral' (2018)

A pizza delivery man is shot dead on the street, but nothing is as it seems. That’s the basis for one of the best British mystery series, Collateral, where Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) investigates a murder case that turns into something bigger. What starts as a simple murder turns into a complex weaving of political battle, military drama, and human smuggling.

In a mere four episodes, the show successfully juggles the various storylines and a large cast of connected characters with depth. Beyond a crime show, it’s also about complicated relationships and the strength of the human spirit.

3 'Bodyguard' (2018)

Created by the same team behind Line Of Duty, Bodyguard is a gripping thriller about a police officer assigned to protect a politician he can’t stand. It stars Richard Madden in a Golden Globe-winning role as Sergeant David Budd opposite Keeley Hawes as Home Secretary Julia Montague.

While the show mainly deals with a terrorism plot, its strong point is how it portrays Budd’s struggle with PTSD after his stint in Afghanistan. It also looks at his complicated relationship with Montague that leads them down a surprising road. Mixing political drama with real-life issues, this is a crime show that feels deeply relevant.

4 'Giri/Haji' (2019)

Need a crime show with a dose of the Yakuza? You can’t go wrong with Giri/Haji (Duty/Shame). The bilingual show takes place in London and Tokyo, combining British police procedural with Japanese crime drama. Detective Constable Sarah Weitzmann (Kelly Macdonald) teams up with Kenzo Mori (Takehiro Hira), a detective from Tokyo looking for his brother who is accused of killing the nephew of a Yakuza member.

Stylish and brutal, the show takes a look at the criminal underworld and how violence can cross international waters. While familiar tropes are in play, the show manages to elevate itself through exciting characters, humorous situations, and fantastic action scenes.

5 'Criminal: UK' (2019 - )

Imagine a show set entirely in a police interview room and its viewing facility. That’s exactly the premise of Criminal: UK where a special police unit has a limited time to ask questions to witnesses and suspects to crack the mystery. Each episode features notable guest stars such as David Tennant, Hayley Atwell and Kit Harington.

The show’s localized setting makes it feel tense and claustrophobic, keeping you at the edge of your seat. The intricate writing is carefully designed so that every line is parsed through and every piece of evidence presented can turn up something new. There are similar versions of the show set in France, Germany and Spain, if you’re itching for more.

6 'The Stranger' (2020)

Based on a Harlan Coben novel, The Stranger tells the story of a mysterious woman who reveals a secret to a married man and causes a domino effect in his life. The secret involves his wife, who then disappears. Hannah John-Kamen plays the aforementioned stranger and Richard Armitage plays Adam Price, the man whose life is about to fall apart.

Addictive, chaotic and twisty, the show makes you click that “Next Episode” button promptly with every cliffhanger ending. The storyline does require some suspension of disbelief, but that’s part of the fun. It's the kind of show you can binge in one day.

7 'Top Boy' (2019 - )

Netflix commissioned a new series of Top Boy in 2019 after its initial debut in 2011. The original series is worth watching to understand the characters and where they came from. Set in a fictional housing estate in London, it follows the lives of residents trying to navigate the crime-ridden area.

Among them are Ra’Nell (Malcolm Kamulete) who is struggling with his mother’s illness, and Gem (Giacomo Mancini) who works for a local drug dealer. Gritty and heartbreaking, the show is an intense study of the dark side of crime and how some people would do anything to survive.

8 'Marcella' (2016 - )

Combining police investigation with psychological drama, Marcella is all about its title character. Former detective Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) returns to work to investigate an open murder case from 11 years ago. To make it worse, her husband has left her and she has memory issues where she experiences blackouts.

An unreliable narrator is a popular device in fiction and this show employs it to a nerve-wracking effect. Marcella’s shaky mental state causes her to make questionable decisions as she attempts to catch a serial killer on the loose. Among the best British murder mysteries on Netflix, it’s a somber show that makes no apologies for its complex, flawed characters.

9 'You Don't Know Me' (2021)

The four-part TV show, You Don't Know Me, deals with issues of love, criminality and fair treatment of the accused. The series is directed by Sarmad Masud and stars Samuel Adewunmi as the title character Hero. Storyline-wise, everything focuses on Hero, a young guy from South London who is on trial for murder. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Hero insists on presenting his case in his own words rather than relying on an attorney. This story follows Hero as he puts his life on the line to protect the woman he loves.

The show does an excellent job of tying the story's many threads together. You Don't Know Me delves deep into issues of criminal justice and the strength of family and friendship to provide profound insights. Audiences are led on an emotional roller coaster through the Hero's journey, and they are left with a profound and long-lasting sense of the power of storytelling to influence one's perspective of the world.

10 'Stay Close' (2021)

An underrated criminal thriller, Stay Close depicts the interwoven fates of three characters when they are all entangled in a terrible event. A detective, a photographer and a wife and mother all attempt to find the truth and stay safe in this crime-thriller.

The show's director, Daniel O'Hara, has woven a complex web of lies, treachery and potentially deadly secrets into an engaging story that will keep viewers hooked from the very first episode. Actors James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish and Eve Myles all brought their A-game, providing strong, nuanced performances that make the characters seem genuine and sympathetic. Impressive tension and intensity permeate every moment due to the performers' fantastic on-screen chemistry. All in all, Stay Close is a must-see for any fan of the genre thanks to its nail-biting premise, stellar performances and well-executed storyline.

