The Big Picture Netflix plans to expand the Peaky Blinders universe with at least two spinoff series, including a sequel set in Boston and a prequel focusing on Polly Gray.

The sequel series set in Boston may explore the story of US-based crime boss Jack Nelson, who had tense dealings with the Birmingham gang in the original show.

The prequel series centered around Polly Gray will likely delve into her past, considering her character was killed off-screen prior to the start of the sixth season.

After delivering a sixth and final season which ended ambiguously in 2022, Netflix's British crime drama Peaky Blinders was rumored to be making a comeback of sorts with very little progress. Now, however, it has been revealed that Netflix is planning on birthing its own Peaky Blinders franchise, with the streamer reportedly developing at least two spinoffs based on the beloved crime drama.

The original show centers around the Peaky Blinders street gang from Birmingham, dramatizing their actions in England from 1919 to 1933 and the meteoric rise of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - the gang's leader in the series. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, Netflix is reportedly working on both a sequel and a prequel series for the show. The first will be set decades after the original show in Boston, while the second will focus on Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby crime syndicate. The report reads, “One of those would be set in Boston during the middle of the 20th century, a couple decades after the original Peaky Blinders, while another would focus on Polly, the matriarch of the criminal Shelby clan.”

It is abundantly clear that should Netflix succeed, the streamer will be expanding a world that is already a brilliant one. While details on what these shows might entail, the decision to stage the sequel in Boston might be an indication of a larger storyline for the revered US-based crime boss, Jack Nelson (James Frecheville). In the sixth season of Peaky Blinders, "Uncle Jack" had tense dealings with the Birmingham gang and its leader, Tommy. These frayed relations were mainly as a result of the soured nature of Tommy's dealings with his cousin, Micheal Gray (Finn Cole), with Jack Nelson being the uncle of Michael’s wife, Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy). The Elizabeth Pollyanna "Polly" Gray series is likely to be a prequel, as the character was killed off-screen prior to the start of the sixth - Aunt Pollly's death was the main source of animosity between Michael and Tommy, with Michael blaming him for it. However, Polly's death was written in with the sad passing of the brilliant Helen McCrory in 2021. The actress had played the role since the series premiered.

So Where Does this Leave Knight's Feature-Length Film?

Close

Created by Stephen Knight, Peaky Blinders debuted in 2013 and after six seasons that covered various shades of crime, loss, political scheming, betrayal and violence, the show ended in 2022. In the aftermath, creator Knight discussed a feature-length film which would seek to, perhaps, wrap up what was an ambiguous ending. "Yes, I’m writing it right now. I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham,” Knight had said in July 2022. Despite Knight consistent optimism over the years, Murphy had earlier this year, cast doubt on the film's development, saying “If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it, but it has to be right." With news of a sequel, a feature-length film might be what is needed to step into the carnage in the Boston staged series.

Peaky Blinders is now streaming on Netflix.