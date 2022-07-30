Peaky Blinders will continue on past its final season. Although Season 6 has ended, putting a bow on the crime drama that began all the way back in 2013, creator Steven Knight has been hard at work penning a spinoff feature film that will officially close the book on the series for good. Knight recently spoke with NME about how the film was coming together, and it sounds like production could begin soon as writing of the film is nearing completion.

“Yes, I’m writing it right now,” Knight said in the interview. “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.” Aside from taking place at his own locations in Birmingham, Knight also had a historical reason for choosing the locations. The real-life Peaky Blinders on which the show based its characters roamed the areas as Knight pointed out, "We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically."

Knight also doubled down on his previous comments about when production could begin, stating filming will likely begin within the next 18 months. Back in 2021, he spoke at the BFI Film Festival about the film, claiming 2023 as a potential start date for filming, so everything is still on track. Details of the film are still scarce as a release is still far off, but it looks to wrap up the story of the Shelby family and their gang. Knight did tease during the interview, however, that there will be plenty of characters fans have gotten to know and love in the film alongside a plethora of new faces.

RELATED:'Peaky Blinders': 10 Times Alfie Solomons Stole the Show

Peaky Blinders has gathered quite a following since fans were first introduced to crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cilian Murphy) and his street gang, making it one of the more beloved British shows in recent memory. Throughout its run, the show earned plenty of acclaim, including scoring a BAFTA win for Best Drama Series in 2018. Based on the real titular street gang, the show chronicled Shelby's ambitious reign as leader of the gang as it sought to expand beyond its roots in Birmingham. The highly anticipated Season 6 proved a popular conclusion for the series as it currently sits with a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given that the movie will mark the end for such a beloved show, Knight spoke about how he wanted it to be a shared experience that brought the community that made it all possible together. But I’m just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally,” he closed with. “I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting."

All episodes of Peaky Blinders are currently streaming on Netflix.