Peaky Blinders, a BBC original series, quickly became one of the most entertaining shows from the moment it premiered back in 2013. Filled with exhilarating, adrenaline-inducing moments that go from thought-provoking to downright crazy, Peaky Blinders is, without a shadow of a doubt, next-level television. It is safe to say, now that it has reached an ending, that it is also among the best crime series ever made.

What is so remarkable about Steven Knight's compelling show is its plot twists, which resulted in some of the best and most defining moments in the series. Starting with Tommy’s (Cillian Murphy) life being spared in series two down to the latest season’s main issue — tuberculosis — the critically acclaimed show successfully delivered plenty of captivating scenes that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. These are the most shocking Peaky Blinders plot points, ranked from least to most surprising.

Watch on Netflix

10 Ruby Dies

Season 6, Episode 3 (2022)

Image via Netflix

Although Ruby Shelby (Orla McDonagh) passes away pretty early during the third season, it still comes off as a shock, especially considering how many people Tommy has lost over time. After all, the Shelby family had just been grieving Aunt Polly (the incredible late Helen McCrory, whom the cast and crew paid homage to in a moving scene) two episodes before.

Despite Tommy — and viewers — being aware of Ruby's decaying health (this played a part in her doomed fate not being as shocking as other more unexpected moments in the series), it was nonetheless hard to grasp the fact that a lovely, young, and innocent character would fall victim to such a cruel ending in Peaky Blinders, which is why viewers held on to a tiny string of hope for a little longer. Still, Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe) ultimately tells Tommy that their daughter had passed away during his absence in a heartbreaking scene.

9 Tommy’s Life is Spared

Season 2, Episode 6 (2014)

It is in series two, episode six, that Tommy walks to his own grave where he will be executed. Ready to embrace the consequences of his actions, the character angrily shouts at the skies as he reflects on the short span of his life. After enjoying one last cigarette, a double-crosser agent of the crown who was supposed to get him killed shoots the two assassins instead and Thomas’ life is spared, to everyone’s surprise.

In truth, there are countless great things about this show, yet one very strong aspect that tops every other series’ is its mind-blowing ability to produce season finales. As seen in the most recent Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, Murphy is clearly a wonderful actor able to make the audience step into his character’s shoes and feel his emotions as if they were their own; this shocking Peaky Blinders scene just highlighted that once more.

8 Grace’s Death

Season 3, Episode 2 (2016)

By order of Vincente Changretta (Kenneth Colley), who seeks revenge on the death of his son, Grace (Annabelle Wallis) is killed by an Italian assassin at the Shelby Charity Foundation Dinner in season three, episode two of Peaky Blinders.

Though not one of the most popular characters, Grace was among the best female characters and played a huge role in the series. Her relationship with Tommy quickly won over the hearts of many as they shared a passionate, intimate, and genuine bond of mutual appreciation. Furthermore, Grace’s death impacted Tommy deeply and left irreversible damage; she had a huge amount of influence over him from the very beginning, and it was clear that the complex character found himself in a much darker place while grieving.

7 The Shelbys Go to Jail

Season 3, Episode 6 (2016)

At a family gathering at his place during the last season three episode, Tommy watches his family being handcuffed as part of a deal he made with people more powerful than the Economic League. While the character assures everyone that he has a big plan in mind, the family’s trust is already broken (and who could blame them?).

Episode 6 was yet another great example of the previous "Peaky Blinders really knows how to deliver a great, mind-blowing finale" remark: the cliffhanger after the Shelbys were arrested was undeniably intense and caught viewers off-guard completely. Now that the show has reached its end, it is safe to say that it is still among the most unforgettable moments in Peaky Blinders.

6 Tommy’s Son Duke

Season 6, Episode 5 (2022)

In the fifth episode of the sixth season, viewers witness Tommy reunite with his long-lost son, Duke (Conrad Khan). After managing to track down Evadne with the help of Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), John’s ex-wife pointed out a young boy who she claimed was a son of his with a woman named Zelda, with whom Tommy had slept in May 1914.

As if Ruby’s death wasn’t shocking enough, Thomas finding out about a son he didn’t know existed in such a short period after the tragic event caught the audience completely off-guard. While it is clear that Tommy has always appreciated the company of a woman, at this point in the series it was hard to predict the reveal of a lost son.

5 John’s Death

Season 4, Episode 1 (2017)

Image via Netflix

The Changretta feud not only resulted in Grace’s death but in John’s (Joe Cole) as well; back in series three, John had threatened Angel Changretta (Pedro Caxade), the son of Vincente Changretta, head of the Italian mob, regarding Angel’s relationship with John’s ex-wife Lizzie. It was only expected that Vincente’s son threatened him back, which led John to channel his impulsive nature and stab him in the eye. John is killed outside his home.

Especially because it was only the second episode of season four, fans were hardly expecting such a shocking twist to happen. While Cole's character was clearly missed in the seasons that came, John’s tragic fate in Peaky Blinders really felt like the one thing that united the Shelby family again.

4 Arthur is Alive

Season 4, Episode 6 (2017)

Image via Netflix

While some might have predicted it, spectators and almost all the show’s characters were led to believe that Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) was dead at the end of season four. In fact, they even attended his funeral. The character was seemingly mortally wounded. However, it all turned out to be a carefully executed, meticulous plan, and Arthur was the one who ended up putting an end to Luca’s (Adrien Brody's unforgettable villain) life.

Arthur's fake death made up for a truly shocking moment in the show, as it was a very gullible scene that most viewers weren’t expecting. Considering that John had passed just at the beginning of Season 4 (and viewers were still grieving it), Newman's character's fake death hit even harder.

3 Oswald Mosley Assassination Attempt Goes Wrong

Season 5, Episode 6 (2019)

Image via Netflix

According to plan, Tommy would’ve had the vile fascist assassinated after a performance of Swan Lake at his house. While everything was set to work out just right, an unknown character shot Barney (Cosmo Jarvis) in the head from behind when he was about to put Mosley (Sam Claflin) down. Tommy’s plan was betrayed and failed miserably, resulting not only in Thompson’s death but also in Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) being stabbed and eventually dying as well.

Because Thomas coming up with brilliant schemes is no surprise to anyone, it was quite a shocking moment in the series to see someone outdo Murphy's character (though he’s not the one to blame, but rather Emment J. Scanlan's Billy Grade, who was later revealed to be the informant).

2 Alfie is Alive

Season 5, Episode 6 (2019)

Image via Netflix

Although Tommy’s gunshot left Hardy's character’s face badly scarred and blinded his left eye, fans were surprised to learn that the bullet somehow missed Alfie’s (Tom Hardy) skull, spine, and any major blood vessels, allowing him to survive what initially seemed like an instant death.

Solomons stealing the show in quite a few circumstances and being a fan favorite, it was a pretty solid surprise to see Hardy's character back in Peaky Blinders series five. As it turned out, Alfie had been secretly living in Margate, since the incident. This is where Tommy paid him a visit in Season 5, making viewers' jaws inevitably drop to the ground.

1 Tommy’s Not Sick

Season 6, Episode 6 (2022)

Image via Netflix

One of the most heart-breaking moments in the sixth Peaky Blinders series along with Ruby’s death was possibly Tommy learning about his supposed illness; his family doctor paid him a visit at his house after several failed attempts at contacting him, then proceeded to reveal that he was sick and dying. Later, in what is likely to be the best season finale to ever exist, Ruby brings Tommy back to his senses in a dream, and the character realizes that he’s not dying. It was all a well-elaborated scheme by Mosley, who was acquainted with the doctor.

The great thing about this twist is how it sheds light on the fact that the antagonists know that the only person who is capable of killing Tommy Shelby is, in fact, Tommy Shelby — and that is the main reason why they led the character into believing he was doomed: so he could kill himself before his illness took him. Peaky Blinders outdid itself with this episode, leaving fans from all over the world completely baffled.

Next: 'Peaky Blinders' Anniversary Posters Take Fans Back to Small Heath