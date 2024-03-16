The Big Picture Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders is a showcase for the Academy Award-winning actor's incredible emotional range. Murphy's portrayal of Thomas demonstrates the character's resilience and humanity, despite his morally questionable decisions.

Thomas Shelby's betrayal of his family in Peaky Blinders Season 3 was a particularly shocking way to end the season due to its ethical ambiguity.

Thomas' betrayal changed the character forever and raised the stakes for the entire Shelby family from that point forward.

Cillian Murphy’s well-deserved Academy Award win for Best Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer was a historic moment that saw the industry finally recognizing one of its finest actors with its highest trophy. While there have been many Best Actor awards handed to stars for playing important figures in history, Murphy’s depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer was surprisingly vulnerable. Instead of delving deep into Oppenheimer’s achievements, Christopher Nolan's Best Picture-winning film focused on how the burden of responsibilities caused the brilliant scientist to spiral into a cycle of self-torment. Murphy depicts a level of complexity and emotional range that the Irish-born actor has become known for, particularly in his work as the anti-hero Thomas Shelby on Peaky Blinders. While he commits a series of disreputable activities throughout the course of the show, Thomas’ betrayal of his family in Peaky Blinders’ third season is by far his most tragic moment.

Peaky Blinders A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centering on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. Release Date September 30, 2014 Cast Cillian Murphy , Sam Claflin , Helen McCrory , Sophie Rundle Main Genre Crime Seasons 6

What Happens in Season 3 of 'Peaky Blinders'?

Set in the aftermath of World War I, Peaky Blinders explores the criminal underworld of London, and shows how a series of gang rivalries shape the city’s political and social infrastructure in the subsequent decade. Having once served his country in combat, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) becomes the leader of his family’s street gang, leading his older brother Arthur (Paul Anderson), his younger brother John (Joe Cole), his sister Ada (Sophie Rundle), and his aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) in a series of feuds with both rival criminal families and the government. Although the family faced some intimidating villains in previous seasons, the third season sees the Shelbys being forced to work with the far-right, anti-communist Economic League. Making deals with dangerous factions is part of the Shelbys' reality, but the demented Father John Hughes (Paddy Considine) is among the most ruthless antagonists they have ever met.

Unlike other villains in the Peaky Blinders universe, Hughes is unafraid to make direct threats regarding Thomas’ family. After the death of his wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis), Thomas begins to understand that no one is safe if they don’t reach an understanding with Hughes. While he has always been a character known for making well-measured, intelligent decisions, Thomas’ vulnerability forces him to act erratically in moments of panic. Despite once putting his faith in logic and relying on his group of allies, Thomas begins to question whether his family is “cursed,” and fears that he may be betrayed by one of the followers who has sworn an oath of loyalty to him. Murphy perfectly captures the anxiety that comes with this responsibility, as Thomas realizes that his family’s belief in him is their only motivating factor going forward.

In what became one of the most shocking moments of the entire series, Thomas is forced to betray his family by handing them over to law enforcement. This comes after a close call with Hughes, who had kidnapped Thomas’ son, Charles, and forced him to commit a bombing in exchange for the infant’s safety. While Thomas can perhaps not be blamed for going out of his way to protect his child, especially given Grace’s recent passing, it's surprising that he is not able to prevent the police from looking into the case any deeper. Despite being a character who is always two steps ahead, Thomas ends up selling out those who would easily step up to protect him in order to secure the short-term safety of his child.

Why Thomas Shelby’s Betrayal Is So Shocking

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Peaky Blinders stands out as one of the greatest period dramas of its era because it is unafraid to address the ethical ambiguity of its characters. While the Shelbys are placed in the middle of a complex political situation, and face serious discrimination as a result of their heritage, they often commit savage acts of violence in order to defend their honor. However, the Season 3 twist is shocking because it’s suggested that Thomas no longer prioritizes the strength of his family’s contributions. His determination to fix issues on his own, even if it was initially intended to be a selfless action, ends up dooming Ada, John, Polly, and Arthur to a life behind bars.

The betrayal is particularly shocking given Thomas’ complex relationship with his own father. The brief appearances by Arthur Shelby Sr. (Tommy Flanagan) revealed that the family’s previous patriarch had given up his responsibilities, leaving his children to defend themselves in the chaotic post-war era. While many of Thomas’ mannerisms were developed to be in direct contrast to the man who raised him, his inability to protect his family suggests that he may have more in common with his father than he initially realized. The twist started a debate about Thomas’ true nature that permeated throughout the rest of the series.

How Thomas' Betrayal Changed 'Peaky Blinders' Forever

Close

While the downbeat nature of the third season’s conclusion was certainly a major cliffhanger, the twist succeeded in heightening the stakes for the subsequent interactions of Peaky Blinders. While Adrien Brody’s amazing performance as the Italian gangster Luca Changretta provided the Shelbys with an even more intimidating threat, the new antagonist felt even more dangerous because of the split in the family’s loyalty. Thomas is forced into a position where he must prove himself worthy of maintaining his leadership position, an uneasy process when his cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) continues to reign his influence. Murphy does a great job at showing how uncomfortable it is for Thomas to admit his errors.

While his inability to protect his family from imprisonment may color some viewers’ perception of the character, Thomas’ resilience when making difficult decisions makes him a stronger character. It’s evident from Murphy’s emotional performance that he understands the ramifications that his actions have; it's a reminder that he is still human, and thus is fallible. It’s unlikely that the pitch-perfect conclusion of Peaky Blinders would have been as emotionally impactful as it was without the critical blunder that changed Thomas forever.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix