The game is expected to be available later this year.

Game studio Maze Theory, along with distributor and content creator, Banijay, and Peaky Blinders series owner, Caryn Mandabach Productions, have officially announced their upcoming VR game collaboration: Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom — it is expected to arrive sometime this year. Set in Birmingham, England, shortly after the First World War, Peaky Blinders follows the story of the gang of the same name and their cunning boss Tommy Shelby.

As they make their rise and take over the criminal underworld of Birmingham, Tommy and the gang catch the unwanted attention of Major Campbell. The Major was sent by Winston Churchill to rid the city of Communists, gangs, and other undesirables. It becomes a war for power between the law and the Peaky Blinders to maintain control of Birmingham and gain more ground within the backdrop of early 1900s England. The show received critical acclaim for its acting, visuals, and stylish cinematography upon its release in 2013. The cast for Peaky Blinders features many talented actors, including Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sam Neill, Adrien Brody, and the late Helen McCrory. Murphy and Anderson are expected to voice their characters for the game.

Based on the BAFTA-winning series, the game allows players to explore the goings-on of the Peaky Blinders underground world. The narrative will enable players to choose their own story through different events in the game. While the game will introduce new characters, players can also expect to go up against series' favorites, such as Tommy and Arthur Shelby. Fans can expect the series to be in good hands with Maze Theory — the studio has created gaming titles including the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, and the award-winning mobile game, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins.

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory, had this to say about working on the project:

"For the first time, fans will have access to believable and responsive characters from Peaky Blinders, coming face-to-face with Tommy Shelby and encountering first-hand some terrifying situations. It’s an intense and thrilling experience. At Maze Theory, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and creating highly innovative fan and gaming experiences. We’re very excited to be giving fans and VR enthusiasts access to the Peaky Blinders’ world, transporting them back to 1920s Birmingham and putting them in iconic locations such as The Garrison and Charlie’s Yard."

Commercial Director Lex Scott at Banijay Brands also made a statement about the VR game, stating:

"With huge anticipation for the upcoming series, the Peaky Blinders brand is stronger than ever, and this is a fantastic addition to its extensive portfolio. Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is an exciting, authentic, and totally unique game that takes the immersive experience for fans to a whole new level."

Executive Producer of the first six seasons of the Peaky Blinders series, Jamie Glazebrook, had this to say:

"Maze Theory has brought the world of Peaky Blinders to life in an entirely new way. Now you have the chance to walk the streets of Small Heath alongside the Shelby family. I can’t wait for the fans to experience this."

Fans can expect to experience the series' first step into the VR world later this year.

