Now nearly three years removed from the series going off the air after a nine-year run, the Peaky Blinders universe is expanding once again. The popular MMO World of Tanks game has announced a partnership with Banijay Rights to launch the new Battle Pass Special: Peaky Blinders, a limited-time in-game event based on the series. Set to launch on March 20 and run through until March 31, the new Battle Pass offers a variety of Peaky Blinders-themed awards that is even headlined by iconic Peaky Blinder Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) at the helm. Four other characters from the series will be added to World of Tanks as part of the special event, and the ultimate completion reward is the Tier IX Premium French Medium tank - Chart Murat, which is coated in “Tommy 3D style.”

Peaky Blinders won a BAFTA in 2018 for Best Drama Series, and Cillian Murphy was even nominated for his performance as Thomas Shelby in the final season. The show boasts nearly perfect scores of 93% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 3 and 6 being the highest-rated in the show at a perfect 100%, and Season 5 being the lowest-rated at 86%, which is still Certified Fresh. Peaky Blinders follows a gangster family in the 1900s England, centered around a group who sew razor blades in the peaks of their cap and are led by the ruthless Thomas Shelby. Cillian Murphy has gone on to do outstanding things in the last few years — including winning an Oscar for his work in Oppenheimer — but his work in Peaky Blinders will always be some of his most iconic.

What Do We Know About the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie?

It was announced last year that a Peaky Blinders movie was in the works with Cillian Murphy returning to reprise his role as Thomas Shelby and the film has already wrapped production but is still lacking an official release date. It has also been confirmed that Stephen Graham will reprise his role in the upcoming film, which has added several new stars to its ensemble. The most notable is Rebecca Ferguson, famous for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise and for leading Silo. Ferguson will star alongside other newcomers such as Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and more in the upcoming film, The Immortal Man.

The World of Tanks Peaky Blinders Battle Pass launches on March 20 and runs until March 31. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix.