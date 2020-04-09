‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ Breakout Zack Gottsagen Eyed to Star in His Own TV Show

Here’s a feel-good story out of Hollywood that’s sure to put a smile on your face. Zack Gottsagen, the breakout star of The Peanut Butter Falcon, has signed a talent deal with Kapital Entertainment, which according to Deadline, intends to develop a TV series around the up-and-coming actor.

Gottsagen, who recently became the first person with Down Syndrome to serve as a presenter at the Academy Awards, would also produce the series in the event one is made.

Kapital doesn’t typically make talent deals, but owner Aaron Kaplan saw something in Gottsagen, who he felt was a unique case. Gottsagen has studied acting since he was a kid, and made his feature acting debut in The Peanut Butter Falcon, in which he shined as an aspiring wrestler opposite Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

Kaplan watched the film with his family over the holiday break in December and told Deadline that he was deeply moved by Gottsagen’s performance, and honored to partner with the actor. “His gentle, optimistic and authentic performance helped to make The Peanut Butter Falcon one of the best films of the year,” said Kaplan.

Kapital will now set out to hire a writer who will create a pitch centered around Gottsagen that will be tailored to his strengths. I thought he had excellent comedic timing, and could see him thriving in a sitcom if paired with the right co-star. Gottsagen’s manager, Joel Zadak of Artists First, will be looking out for the young man as an executive producer on any potential series starring his client.

Gotssagen won the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival and the 2020 Newcomer Award from the Hollywood Critics Association. He’s represented by Zadak and KMR’s Gail Williamson, and as Deadline notes, both of his reps have sons with Down Syndrome, so I imagine this talent deal means a lot to both of them.

Directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon was the highest-grossing indie film of last year, taking in more than $20 million at the domestic box office. To watch an interview with the film’s three stars, including Gottsagen, click here.