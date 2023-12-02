The Big Picture Funko has released a set of Peanuts-themed Funko Sodas featuring characters like Charlie Brown and Lucy.

The Peanuts franchise, including specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, explores mature themes that were ahead of their time.

The Peanuts universe is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and the Funko Soda Cooler six-pack is available for purchase on Funko's website for $100.

Christmastime is here, which only means that Charlie Brown will be on everyone’s television sets. The Peanuts franchise is as synonymous with the holiday season as Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman. Now, Funko has honored The Peanuts' gang with a new batch of Funko Sodas that’ll have any fan dancing in glee like Charlie Brown himself.

The Soda six-pack set comes in a Peanuts cooler featuring artwork from the iconic comic strips. The figures include Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, and Peppermint Patty. The chases for the set are of Charlie Brown and Patty with their baseball caps and equipment, Linus sucking his thumb, Lucy with her pesky football, and Park Ranger Snoopy and Woodstock. Funko has done Peanuts Funko Pops in the past and their Sodas are another reminder of how well the franchise’s artistic style adapts to Funko’s own simplistic appeal. You can’t buy these Sodas individually, but with the cooler included, this is a must-have set for any Peanuts fanatic.

The Magic of Charlie Brown

Close

Whether it’s Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, Charlie Brown is the unsung king of the holiday season. Not just because he has the luxury of having a special for every thinkable holiday, but because of his mature themes that were ahead of its time. The Peanuts covered the everyday antics of a group of neighborhood kids and creator Charles M. Shultz used masterpieces like A Charlie Brown Christmas to explore depression during the holiday season. That’s something rarely seen in today's pop culture, let alone children's TV specials from the 1960s. He’s the everyman and an icon that brilliantly let kids for the last 60 years know that it’s ok to not feel happy all the time. A Charlie Brown Christmas has gorgeous animation and fantastic music, but it’s the special relatable heart and soul that makes it so rewatchable every year. However, that’s just talking about the Christmas special. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving are also must-watch specials with similar coming-of-age themes that’ll make you smile and emotionally get nostalgic about your own childhood. There are many franchises that surpass Peanuts in terms of their popularity. However, no other property has that kind of personable magic.

Where’s ‘The Peanuts’ Streaming?

The ever expanding Peanuts universe is currently streaming on Apple TV+ including A Charlie Brown Christmas. You can preview the special and Funko’s new Peanuts Sodas below. The Soda Cooler six-pack is on sale now exclusively on Funko’s website for $100 USD.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Release Date December 9, 1965 Director Bill Melendez Cast Ann Altieri, Chris Doran, Sally Dryer, Bill Melendez, Karen Mendelson, Geoffrey Ornstein Rating TV-G Runtime 25 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Comedy, Family, Short Writers Charles M. Schulz Tagline Happiness is watching "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Watch on Apple TV+