If the holiday season has you feeling down like Charlie Brown, Mondo has something to cheer you up. The merchandise company is offering three exclusive holiday-themed Peanuts posters, all with art by the late Charles Schulz. They can be ordered on Thursday, December 12, at 1 p.m. EST.

The three posters depict winter scenes from the comic strip, all based on panels by Schulz. "Peanuts Skate" depicts a skating Snoopy adorned with a long cap; Schulz himself was a lifelong skating enthusiast, and owned a large rink near his California home. "Peanuts Pow!" depicts the ever-duplicitous Lucy nailing Charlie Brown in the back of his big bald head with a snowball. "Peanuts Snowman" features the unfortunate Charlie embedded into a snowman. "Pow!" and "Peanuts Snowman" measure 24" by 18", while "Skate" is slightly smaller, at 21" by 18". All three posters will retail for $60 USD, and are estimated to ship by April 2025; they can be ordered starting tomorrow on MondoShop.com.

What Is 'Peanuts'?

Close

Created by Charles Schulz, Peanuts debuted in newspapers in 1950; Schulz always hated the name Peanuts, which was imposed on him by his syndicate. Featuring the ever-neurotic Charlie Brown, his imaginative dog Snoopy, and a large cast of children who were typically wise beyond their years, the strip was a huge hit, and became an American cultural icon of the 20th century. Although it had a gag-a-day format, the strip had a tone of melancholy and ennui that separated it from its comic-strip brethren.

The medium of television soon beckoned, and the strip was adapted into a number of television specials and series over the next several decades. The most iconic of these was the first, 1965's A Charlie Brown Christmas, which depicted Charlie Brown's attempts to overcome his sense of sadness surrounding the holiday, and his acquisition of a particularly woeful Christmas tree. Many other animated outings were to follow. There was a mass outpouring of grief when an ailing Schulz announced his intention to retire from the strip in 2000; Schulz died the day before the final Peanuts strip ran in newspapers.

Mondo's sister companies Funko and Loungefly also offer a wide variety of Peanuts merchandise. With the strip turning 75 years old next year, fans can get a Snoopy dog collar for their own pooch, a backpack designed to look like the wearer is getting a hug from the iconic beagle, and holiday Funkos of Snoopy atop his Christmas-light-bedecked doghouse and Linus van Pelt waiting patiently for the Great Pumpkin.

All three Mondo Peanuts posters will drop at 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 12. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved A Charlie Brown Christmas Release Date December 9, 1965 Director Bill Melendez Cast Ann Altieri , Chris Doran , Sally Dryer , Bill Melendez , Karen Mendelson , Geoffrey Ornstein Runtime 25 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Charles M. Schulz Tagline Budget $96,000 Studio(s) Lee Mendelson Film Productions , Bill Melendez Productions Franchise(s) Peanuts Expand

watch on prime video