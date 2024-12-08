Ever since the first Peanuts special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, debuted in 1965, Charlie Brown and his friends have been a television mainstay, with over 40 specials and counting. Some, like 1981's Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown and I Want a Dog for Christmas, and Charlie Brown from 2003, are lower lights, while others like Charlie Brown's All-Stars, and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, both from 1966, are much stronger entries. But it's a recent entry in the collection of Peanuts TV specials that has emerged as the best of the lot - and Charlie Brown plays second fiddle.

'Welcome Home, Franklin' Gives the Spotlight to 'Peanuts' First Black Character

2024's Welcome Home, Franklin gives a backstory to Franklin Armstrong, the first Black Peanuts character, introduced in Charles M. Schulz's comic strip on July 31, 1968. The special begins with Franklin (Caleb Bellavance) and his family arriving in town, the latest of many new surroundings on account of his father being in the army. Franklin heads out to make friends, but finds the quirkiness of Linus (Wyatt White), Lucy (Isabella Leo), Pigpen (Lucien Duncan-Reid), and Snoopy (Terry McGurrin) a little unnerving. He heads to the beach (a callback to their first meeting in the comics strip) and meets Charlie Brown (Etienne Kellici), and the pair hit it off right away.

Later, the gang learns that a soapbox derby is being held, with the winner landing a trophy and a year of free pizza. They each pick a partner, and Charlie Brown and Franklin, the odd men out, are forced to partner with one another. But they pick up where they left off after their brief encounter at the beach, and quickly become good friends. After they finish building their soapbox, they test it out, but Charlie Brown taps the brakes, causing them to crash. The two end up arguing, but make up later that night when returning to their broken soapbox, and fix it together. While they don't win the race, they do earn the respect of their peers, and Franklin is welcomed into the gang, which is all he wanted all along. Even better, Franklin's days of moving from town to town are over after his dad accepts a new job that doesn't require them to move. Franklin is staying, and he and the Peanuts gang celebrate.

'Welcome Home, Franklin' Rights Wrongs

Close

Welcome Home, Franklin breathes fresh air into the age-old franchise, cleverly acknowledging the sins of its past while propelling Peanuts into much-needed diversity. The fact that the two "outcast" members in Charlie Brown and Franklin find common ground and develop a fast friendship speaks volumes. Both are on the outside looking in, with Charlie Brown the perpetual loser and Franklin the new kid in town, but it's easy to draw parallels with real-life prejudices against those with mental health issues and people of color. So, when they overcome the obstacles set before them, it causes others to reevaluate those prejudices and welcome them into the group openly.

There's a brilliant bit where Franklin looks at all the characters eating vanilla ice cream, saying to the audience, "One thing was for sure, there was a lack of variety in this place." Craig Schulz, Charles' son, says, “We had a lot of discussions on that scene. How to clarify and define diversity in this Peanuts universe. That’s when I came up with the idea of the vanilla ice cream. It’s very subtle, and it gets the point across.” It gently skewers the lack of diversity to this point, and promises something better going forward.

But there's no hiding the fact that the biggest story emerging out of Welcome Home, Franklin is the righting of a wrong that happened in 1973's A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The special ends with the gang sitting at the dinner table, only with Franklin by himself on one side, and the others all on the other, an act that reeks of racism. Notably, Charles Schulz had no input on that decision, having only written the script, and did not take part in the animation process. It's a fact confirmed by his wife, Jean Schulz, and Black cartoonist Robb Armstrong, who was a friend of Schulz's (Schulz even gave Franklin the surname "Armstrong" as an homage to him with its first use in 1994's You're in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown), who in November 2020 said at a panel discussion, "First of all, Charles Schulz named that dude after me — he is not racist. He is a wonderful human being who decided to put Jesus on a CBS Christmas special." By having Franklin sitting at the same dinner table surrounded by his friends as opposed to sitting across from them, Welcome Home, Franklin makes a strong statement, righting the biggest wrong of Peanuts' past. Clever, different, and groundbreaking, Welcome Home, Franklin is the best of a long list, and, arguably, the most timely and essential of the lot.

Welcome Home, Franklin is available to stream in the U.S. on Apple TV+.

