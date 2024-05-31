The Big Picture MaXXXine, the final film in the X trilogy, is set to release on July 5, 2024, promising a blood-soaked slasher with 80s nostalgia.

Turbine Media is offering four brand-new 4K editions of the prequel Pearl, each with variant covers and bonus features like an essay by Tobias Hohmann.

While horror fans await the release of MaXXXine, they can pre-order Pearl 4K mediabooks on Turbine's website for $44.49 each or $158.39 for all four.

One of the most highly anticipated releases for horror fans this summer is MaXXXine. The capper to Ti West and Mia Goth’s X trilogy is going to be a slasher blood-soaked in 80s nostalgia. The reason for all the hype is that X and its prequel Pearl took the world by storm as its different filmmaking eras mixed together satisfyingly well with its twisted genre tropes. Now, ahead of Maxine’s return to the big screen, Turbine Media is back with four brand-new editions of Pearl on 4k.

These 4K/Blu-ray combo packs come in the form of mediabooks with four different variant covers. Three of them feature official poster artwork from the film of Pearl leaving a blood trail with her axe while the last cover has stunning artwork that plays into the film’s horror Wizard of Oz approach with the black and white film reel popping off against the technicolor world nicely. Front and center in this piece is one of the more iconic moments of the film, which saw Pearl getting rather hands on with a local scarecrow. There will also be a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack featuring the prequel’s main poster art. Along with 21 minutes of behind-the-scenes features, this release includes a 32-page essay “A jewel under the magnifying glass" by Tobias Hohmann. It’s important to note that this is a German release, but all 4Ks are region free. While Pearl and X have received domestic Blu-ray releases, horror fans are still waiting for a 4K release. Turbine has been the first company to put the modern cult classic on the premium format thus far.

Mia Goth is a Horror Star!

X was a beloved film in its own right, playing in the world of grindhouse 70s slashers, but it still had niche appeal thanks to its very dark subject and heavy sexual content. Pearl was arguably a more disturbing story, yet its technicolor nightmare world that examined the golden age of Hollywood was more approachable given its American Psycho heightened style. The color palette alone in this prequel is enough to keep you up at night. However, Goth's second turn as Pearl offered a healthy dose of brilliant trauma. It was so good that many fans thought the now-genre icon was snubbed at The Oscars. This is something horror in general is all too familiar with.

When Does ‘MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine will finally become a star in theaters on July 5, 2024. While horror fans anxiously wait to see Maxine take on another demented killer in the heart of Hollywood and if the franchise will continue beyond this trilogy, you can pre-order your Pearl 4K mediabooks on Turbine’s website for $44.49 USD each. You can also buy all four 4Ks together in one set for $158.39 USD. The release is set to drop just ahead of MaXXXine on July 3.