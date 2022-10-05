Fans of Ti West's X universe will be pleased to know that his secretly-shot prequel film Pearl, one of the best horror films of the year, is coming home soon. Starring Mia Goth as the titular killer with dreams of stardom, the acclaimed, bloody film arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15 from A24 and Lionsgate. An exclusive Blu-ray package will also be available at Walmart with new artwork for the collectors out there.

Pearl is set in 1918 and follows a much younger Pearl, whom viewers first met as a murderous yet sympathetic old woman in X. She's stuck on her family's isolated farmhouse, caring for her ailing father while her overbearing mother watches over her like a hawk. With her husband off to war and her life on the farm getting to her, she dreams of running away and becoming a famous star like she's seen in the movies. Her unyielding ambition leads her to violence as she tries everything in her power to reach the peak of stardom and to be loved as an entertainer. Less of a pure horror and more of a technicolor psychological thriller that dives into the psyche of Pearl and her need to be wanted, the film adds another layer to X's iconic killer while letting Goth shine once again as the leading lady in a very gruesome fashion.

In terms of special features, the highlights are a pair of featurettes titled "Coming Out of Her Shell: The Creation of Pearl" and "Time After Time" respectively. The making of Pearl is the stuff of Hollywood legend and should be fun to dive into considering the effort West went through to keep the film under wraps. He previously discussed the process with Collider, going into how it all quickly came together after filming wrapped on X, but to be able to see behind the scenes and hear from the cast and crew on that arduous process will be a treat. Alongside the featurettes, both the teaser and full theatrical trailer will be available for viewing as well.

Image via A24

Alongside Goth, Pearl stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Mathew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. Goth didn't just get to star, however, as she also made her debut as a co-writer on a feature film alongside West. She's sort of become the center of his new horror universe, also playing X's final girl Maxine who'll once again be the focus in the trilogy-capping sequel MaXXXine, set a decade after her porno shoot gone horribly wrong. Hype is certainly high for that film especially considering the roaring success of both previous films with Pearl owning an 89% critic score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Picking up Pearl physically will set fans back $29.96 for the DVD and $39.99 for the Blu-ray which also comes with the DVD and digital copies of the film. Here's the official trailer for the film.