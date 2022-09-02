We’re only a couple of weeks away from Pearl’s release. The X prequel is serving up its own unique brand of gleeful chaos this Halloween season and the marketing for the film has quickly started ramping up. Since the trailer dropped in July, we've gotten a handful of compelling new images and clips for this mysterious slasher. Now the newest clip for Pearl shows the wannabe star’s desire to leave the farm behind for good to become a star.

Unlike other clips released for this film so far, if you didn’t know the context of X, you could mistake Pearl’s interaction with her cow as sweet and innocent. It’s an unspoken cliché to have a character talking to an animal about their dreams of leaving home when the film takes place on a farm. Pearl is playing up that coming-of-age story motif, but like the character herself, something just doesn’t feel right. Every time Pearl speaks about her dreams it’s like you’re in a demented funhouse with no exits. Because, if her dreams fail, she’s taking us down with her too.

Another detail this clip perfectly encapsulates is Pearl’s twisted atmosphere. Again if you didn’t know better, this film's manipulative aesthetic feels like it has more in common with classic tales like The Wizard of Oz than it does a modern slasher like X. The way Pearl is talking about leaving the farm behind almost feels like she's about to burst out into song, as if she were an evil version of Judy Garland. Given the murderously zany past trailer, we wouldn’t put it past this crazy looking film if that happened.

The bright color palette of Pearl also gives this film an extra eerie supernatural feel to it. Even though we are revisiting Pearl’s house from X, it has a completely different vibe to it this time around, and it should, since this youthful story takes place 60 years before the first film. The energetic hopefulness, paired with Mia Goth’s hypnotic performance, makes you forget about the eventual tragic downward spiral this character goes through. Even if you’ve seen X, you’re still rooting for her to succeed.

However, as this clip brutally reminds us, Pearl's failed dreams lead her straight back to her farm. While X was a brilliant commentary on horror movies, aging, desires, and resentment, Pearl looks to be this extremely dark exploration of the American Dream. (It’s called a dream for a reason.) Chasing fame can destroy the best of us. However, Pearl isn’t just any old average person. She’ll do anything to become a star, and she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty.

There’s no place like home, but dreams have a funny way of changing and morphing that feeling into unhealthy bitterness. We’ve all had those moments when we've looked past the rainbow and this is Pearl’s time to shine. We’ll finally see her become a star when she returns to theaters in blood-soaked fashion on September 16. Until then, you can watch this new Pearl clip full of dreamlike fantasy down below.