Released just a few years after the cultural phenomenon Titanic set new benchmarks both critically and commercially, director Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor attempted to replicate the love-story-set-during-a-tragic-historical-event formula with admirable but not astonishing results. The movie will drop on Hulu next month, at a time when interest in its two male stars is arguably greater than it has been in a while. Pearl Harbor starred Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett in the central roles of a couple of buddies caught in a love triangle with the same woman, played by Kate Beckinsale, during World War II.

Having debuted over the Memorial Day weekend in 2001, the movie generated considerable interest at the box office, although it earned mostly negative reviews. Pearl Harbor concluded its theatrical run with nearly $200 million domestically and approximately $450 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $140 million. Like last year’s Oppenheimer, which is set during the same historical time period, Pearl Harbor proved to be surprisingly successful in Japan. Unlike Christopher Nolan's acclaimed blockbuster, however, it didn’t shy away from showing the titular tragedy in graphic detail.

Pearl Harbor, did, however, receive criticism for spotlighting the love triangle over the historical drama. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 24% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — it’s tied as Bay's lowest-rated non-Transformers movie, alongside Bad Boys II. The film’s audience score on RT, based on more than 250,000 ratings, stands at a so-so 66%. The website’s consensus reads, “Pearl Harbor tries to be the Titanic of war movies, but it's just a tedious romance filled with laughably bad dialogue. The 40-minute action sequence is spectacular though.”

Despite Poor Reviews, 'Pearl Harbor' Is an Indispensable Part of the Millennial Cannon

Close

Pearl Harbor was nominated for four Oscars and ended up winning in the Best Sound Editing category. Bay most recently directed Ambulance, which is incidentally his top-rated movie on RT, with a score of 68%. Affleck, on the other hand, has unfortunately been making headlines more for his divorce from Jennifer Lopez than for any movie that he recently appeared in, which is just as well, considering his last release was the already-forgotten Hypnotic, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Hartnett is having a bit of a resurgence, thanks to a starring role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which has so far grossed over $70 million worldwide. He also played a supporting role in Oppenheimer last year. Also starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Colm Feore, and Alec Baldwin, Pearl Harbor is now available on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Hulu