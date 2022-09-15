Horror fans are currently in the middle of Ti West’s slasher trilogy with Pearl hitting theaters this weekend. There are so many reasons to get excited about the X prequel. One of the more underrated things to look forward to in this film is the musical score by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. Now, on the eve of this film’s murderous adventure, Pearl has released its first musical track “Pearl Main Titles” to get us in the crazed headspace of horror’s new favorite killer.

Like Pearl’s own bloody intentions, this track is not hiding its classic influences. The opening titles feel ripped straight out of a golden age classic like The Wizard of Oz. It’s easy to imagine Dorothy Gale dancing to this surprisingly comforting tune. This is all by design as this film, from the way Pearl dresses to the technicolor world to the character’s larger-than-life aspirations, is thematically inspired and twisting that classic musical to pieces. Pearl's literally an anti-Dorothy. She’s Dorothy if that iconic character never learned the lesson of “there’s no place like home” and killed all of Oz just to get to the Wizard. This would all be before conquering the magical land for herself, of course.

In small moments throughout the opening title track you can almost hear “Over the Rainbow” and it sets up the wondrous American Dream turn tragedy aspect of this slasher perfectly. If you closed your eyes and didn’t know this track was from Pearl you would think this was a song from an MGM or Warner Brothers picture of the 1930s. It’s very romantic and Bates and Williams replicate that style perfectly. However, that’s all an act as the final note of this grandiose piece drops abruptly like the musicians just got murdered by Pearl herself. It’s a chilling thought to leave fans hanging on and, even though we know the character’s ending, it further emphasizes that we're not watching a bubbly musical. We’re watching a blood-soaked, tragic, horror picture.

Image via A24

When X premiered in March, it was this love letter to grindhouse horror of the 1970s including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It captured the brutal spirit of those films with the help of its musical score also co-composed by Bates. While Pearl is dealing with similar themes of the broken American Dream and our unhealthy desires overtaking us, this prequel is set 60 years before the original. At a time when the American Dream and cinema meant something completely different. This euphoric main title track reflects that unique distinction. To many horror fans' delight, we’re entering Pearl’s head full of fever dream technicolor.

It feels like nothing is off the table in Pearl. Mia Goth could burst out into song while wielding an ax, and we wouldn’t bat an eye. The main title track is further proof of that. While we wait for Pearl to have her Judy Garland moment this Friday, September 16, you can listen to the film’s “Pearl Main Titles” here.