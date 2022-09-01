The Halloween season is officially upon us and that means there are a ton of new horror movies coming our way in the near future. One of the more exciting genre offerings about to scare up theaters in September is Pearl. It serves as the surprise prequel to the A24 slasher hit X which was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. Now, as we are just a couple of weeks out from the film’s release, the marketing for Pearl has started its murderous rampage. This includes another new clip that teases the origins of horror’s new favorite couple.

The clip sees Pearl (Mia Goth) meeting with her future husband Howard who in this film is played by David Corenswet. Howard is showing her the wonders of the moving picture which appears to be a rather scandalous film. Especially for the time period. The clip is intercut with one of the scenes from X where an older Pearl watches the adult filmmakers in that particular story pursuing their own dreams. This new footage shows us that Pearl’s curiosity started at a very young age.

When X was released in March it instantly made the character of Pearl a horror icon. The film was this refreshing concoction that cleverly compared the adult film industry to the way horror movies are made. However, it was also this thought-provokingly tragic story about our personal desires outgrowing our youth and the unwarranted jealousy that can stem from aging. At the center of that was the bizarre romance between Pearl and Howard. They were all things scary and disturbing yet charming and lovable all at the same time. They were the power couple horror fans didn’t know they needed, and their love story was the backbone of that messed-up horror picture.

Image via A24

That’s why it’s going to be interesting to see these two deranged love birds in their prime. It looks like we’re going to see how they met, and it appears Howard has a few connections or two to help Pearl on her quest to become the world's biggest star. We can't wait to see how Corenswet is going to play off Goth’s gleeful insanity.

From everything we’ve seen so far, including the explosively bloody trailer, Pearl looks to be another hit out of the park for A24 and director Ti West. Goth gave such an Oscar-worthy performance as both Pearl and Maxine in X, but that was only the beginning. Pearl wants to be a star, and we'll finally get to see her dream come true when her film maddeningly dances its way to theaters on September 16. Until then, you can watch Pearl’s blossoming romance in the new clip down below.