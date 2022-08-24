Director Ti West's not-so-long-anticipated A24 prequel Pearl is fast approaching its theatrical release. Though West's original slasher callback X hacked its way through theaters only months ago, fans couldn't be more ready for the film's unexpected antagonist to be able to tell her story. As Fall draws nearer, Fandango has shared an exclusive first-look image at our favorite cutthroat starlet, played by actress Mia Goth.

In the first film, X, an ambitious rag-tag group set out to produce an adult film on the rural property of an elderly couple. Not disclosing the nature of their project, however, turns out to be a grave mistake when the old woman, Pearl (Goth), is triggered by the lascivious actions of these young people. West's movie really upended the genre by making his main killer a feeble old woman seeking the rush of her former glory days. Knowing the star-power of Goth's brand-new horror icon, West immediately set to work filming Pearl's dastardly origin story.

In the newly released image, a young Pearl is seen standing over someone with a finger to her lips, presumably to quiet the screams of one of her many victims. (Seriously, Pearl's body count is no joke.) She's adorned in the garishly blood-red dress now associated with our dreamy killer, and she's holding an ax, though we doubt she's been out chopping wood. Pearl's backdrop is the bright red barn fans may recall from scenes in X, it's a vibrant and stark contrast against the gray sky.

Pearl will trace back over six decades from when X took place, to when Pearl was a teenager living on, and tending to, her family's farm during World War I. The young girl lives a bleak countryside life in the early 1900s, tasked with both farm duties and taking care of her ailing father. The mundane day-to-day of Pearl's life is compounded by her devout mother's strict religious beliefs, keeping her daughter pinned beneath her thumb. Under all that pressure, Pearl still manages to find time to idolize the glamorous stars she sees up on the silver screen. When talent scouts come through town, looking for someone with the "X-factor," Pearl finds herself in competition with the other girls for an opportunity that could whisk her far, far away from the farm and obscurity. She knows she's destined for fame and her name up in bright lights, and Pearl isn't fazed in the least by the bodies she has to cut down to get there.

Joining Goth for the cast of the film are David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. The prequel is written and directed by West and co-written by Goth.

Pearl will finally be a star in theaters on September 16 and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD in November. Check out the exclusive image from Fandango and Collider's interview with director Ti West below.