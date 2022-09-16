It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.

In the footage we see various shots of Mia Goth’s Pearl getting ready to be a star. She’s trying on different outfits, watching some films, and practicing her brave face. However, that’s cut together with Pearl washing literal blood off her hands and combing the hair of someone who looks severely burned. As our new favorite murderer combs the person’s hair, who’s presumably her mother in a dire state, strands are falling off with each brush. From the past marketing, this film seems to be focused on the conflict between Pearl and her mother who’s not supportive of her daughter's new lifestyle to say the least. The final shot of the new teaser sees Pearl eerily break-the-fourth-wall asking the audience “What d’ya think?” when it comes to her now iconic red dress. In the context of the film she’s probably asking her mother who she’s further torturing with this redundant question.

When X released this past March, it was this striking commentary on the fear of aging and how we use that excuse to unfairly misjudge the younger generations. This prequel seems to be flipping the table on that idea by having the younger Pearl ignorantly judging the older generation, mainly her parents, for giving up on their dreams. Pearl desperately doesn’t want to be like her parents and live on a farm forever.

RELATED: ‘Pearl’s Main Title Track Soaks Up the Classic American Dream

However, in the case of this wannabe star, if you’re not too careful or insane enough, history is doomed to repeat itself. It’s going to be interesting to see how Pearl’s technicolor Wizard of Oz fantasy comes torpedoing back to crushing reality. If you’ve seen X then you know this star’s story doesn’t have a happy ending. Fans now have the first two steps towards the X-factor, the first one being practice makes perfect. No success plan ever just has two parts, so we should be looking for our third lesson from Pearl in the very near future.

Pearl finally comes to theaters this Friday, September 16. Remember to look your best because Pearl will be watching. Not too good though or she might kill you. All joking aside, while you prepare for Pearl’s blood-soaked rise to fame, you can watch the new proper teaser on Instagram, and watch the full trailer below: