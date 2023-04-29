When it comes to the Oscars, the short film categories don’t usually garner the attention they truly deserve. Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule: films like Pixar’s For the Birds or the Netflix distributed Two Distant Strangers got more than their fair share of recognition. But, overall, general audiences don’t exactly pay attention to what’s going on in the Oscar’s live action, animated, and documentary short film categories. When participating in Oscar predictions, for instance, chances are that viewers will most likely pick any movie as a potential winner instead of making an educated guess. This is, of course, a mistake. The world of short films is full of interesting and innovative pictures that deserve to be watched. More often than not, this cinematic microcosm offers us some truly amazing movies - movies that not only change the way we look at cinema, but also get us in touch with our deepest emotions. More often than not, it introduces us to small wonders like Pearl.

‘Pearl’ Was the First VR Film Nominated for an Oscar

Image via Google Spotlight Stories

Directed by Patrick Osborne, Pearl was nominated for Best Animated Short at the 2017 Academy Awards. The film was up against Robert Valley and Cara Speller’s Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj’s Borrowed Time, Theodore Ushev’s Blind Vaysha, and the night’s winner, Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer’s Piper. Osborne, who had already won an Oscar for his directorial debut, Feast, in 2015, left the ceremony empty-handed. However, even though he didn’t take home the prize, he still made a name for himself in Oscar history.

That’s because Pearl was the first ever virtual reality-compatible film to be nominated for an Academy Award. The film is part of the Google Spotlight Stories initiative unveiled in 2013 by the tech giant. The project’s goal was to gather collaborators from different cinematic backgrounds to tell stories in 360 degrees. Pearl was a collaboration between Evil Eye Pictures and Google ATP. This partnership allowed for an innovative form of animated storytelling, in which what’s on-screen or off-screen depends on where the viewer is looking.

RELATED: This Early Ari Aster Short Film Makes ‘Hereditary’ Look Tam

However, the version of Pearl that made its way to the Oscars was not the 360 degrees film, but its 2D counterpart. Is it possible that this hindered the film’s chances at the ceremony? Perhaps, since a lot of what makes Pearl so interesting has to do with its ever-moving or ever-still camera. But, on the other hand, the Academy doesn’t have a specific award for VR storytelling. The only time the Academy has honored a film of this sort was at the 2017 Governor’s Awards, in which Alejandro González Iñarritú received a special statuette for his VR installation Carne y Arena (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible).

That doesn’t mean that the 2017 awards season was completely fruitless for Pearl. The movie won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming. In the animation-specific Annies, the film also emerged victorious, receiving the trophies for Outstanding Achievement in Directing, Outstanding Achievement in Production Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Music, all in the Animated TV or Broadcast Production categories.

What Is ‘Pearl’ About?

Despite sharing a name with a much more recent horror movie starring Mia Goth, there’s nothing hair-raising or even mildly disturbing about Patrick Osborne’s Pearl. Instead, the film is a delicate exploration of the relationship between a father, a daughter, and their car throughout the years. The film opens with Sara (Nicki Bluhm), now an adult woman, finding her father’s old car in a junkyard. She enters the vehicle, and we begin a journey down memory lane, through Sara’s recollections of the car and her dad (Kelley Stoltz).

Less than six minutes long, the journey is set to the sound of the original song “No Wrong Way Home”, written by Alexis Harte and J.J. Wiesler. There are two versions of the song performed throughout the film, one in Bluhm’s voice, and the other in Stoltz’s. This is appropriate because music is key to the story of Pearl. When Sara was just a little girl, her father was a real Bohemian who traveled from one city to another playing his guitar with his daughter in tow. But, as time went by, he realized that a life on the road might not be the best way to raise a young kid and decided to settle down.

Years later, Sara develops her own passion for the car and for music. Having grown more conservative in his now traditional life, her dad is initially concerned with her, and the two have a brief falling out. However, the father soon understands that Sara is merely going through the same stages of life as he did and gives her the car so that she can go live her own adventures on the road. In the end, she chooses a different path from her dad and goes off to work as a musician. The movie ends with what seems to be Sara and her bandmates taking Sara’s dad to one of their concerts.

In ‘Pearl,' the VR Is More Than Just a Technological Novelty

Image via Google Spotlight Stories

Experimentation has always been a central feature of many Oscar-nominated short films. Heck, the only Oscar puppetmaster (or Muppet-master?) Jim Henson ever won was for an experimental short film. Since the short film categories aren’t as prestigious as the main, feature film ones, there is much more room to play with the language of cinema. However, experimenting isn’t always synonymous with making a good movie. Sometimes, experimentation is done just for experimentation’s sake, with no regard to how a newly-employed technological novelty might impact the way the story is seen.

This, thankfully, is not the case with Pearl. The 360 degrees aspect of the VR technology is put to good use in the film. All the action takes place inside the car, or at least in the immediate surroundings of the car. Meanwhile, the camera is “placed” in the passenger’s seat, in a way that makes the viewer feel like not just a mere observer, but a member of Sara’s family. Perhaps we’re watching everything unfold from the point of view of her mother, or of a sibling, or even the family dog. What’s important is that you become a part of the events, to the point where you can even look the other way if you don’t like what’s in front of you - like if you don’t want to see Sara and dad fighting, for instance. As a matter of fact, you can watch the whole movie while looking out the window, completely ignoring the other passengers in the car.

But even though that is definitely an interesting way of approaching this film, this is not where the fun lies. The best thing to do is to pay close attention to what’s going on with the people in the car. The camera is best put to use traveling from Sara to her father, soaking in all the love that flows between them even in the hardest of times. This, in turn, takes to the name of the film: Pearl. A pearl is a precious object that is found inside a small container such as a seashell. The title of the film suggests that there is something precious to be found within the small container that is that family car. In order to find it, viewers must keep their eyes open to what’s on the inside.

If you’re curious about the movie, it can be watched for free on YouTube. If you have VR glasses, the film can also be “played” on Steam.