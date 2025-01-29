If you love a story about a young woman chasing after her dreams and not allowing anything to get in her way, then we have some terrific news for you. Next month, Ti West’s vibrant feature, Pearl, will find its way onto a new streaming home, arriving on Max alongside its fellow franchise titles, X and MaXXXine. But, before you run to the streamer expecting vibes akin to Erin Brockovich or A League of Their Own, we’re going to reel you in just a little bit and fill you in on a very big plot piece that we’ve so far left out. While, yes, Pearl is in fact a movie about a young woman putting it all on the line and stepping into her power, it’s also a gruesome and unhinged slasher that puts Mia Goth’s titular character at odds with just about everyone who crosses her path. The movie serves as a prequel to West’s 2022 film, X, and kicks off the story that was recently wrapped over the summer in MaXXXine.

In Pearl, audiences meet the titular young woman who sees herself destined for something so much bigger than where she’s ended up. The year is 1918 and Pearl lives on a Texas farm with her German immigrant parents, where she waits day in and day out for her husband, Howard (Alistair Sewell), to return from the First World War. Stuck doing house chores and caring for her ailing father, Pearl dreams of seeing her name in lights as an actress or dancer. When news spreads that a troupe of dancers has rolled into her town to hold auditions to find their next member, Pearl drops everything and chases down her dream. Throughout the film, audiences watch as Pearl’s maniacal tendencies become harder to control, with everything culminating in a wildly gruesome and unhinged ending.

The Chilling Faces of ‘Pearl’