Pearl will be available to stream on Netflix in the US from August 1, 2024, with a runtime of 1 hour 42 minutes and an R rating.

Following Pearl, the third film in the trilogy, MaXXXine, will have a digital release on Prime Video on August 13, 2024, after a successful theatrical run.

Writer and director Ti West’s 2022 feature Pearl is making its way to streaming giant Netflix very soon. The film is the second installment in West’s slasher trilogy, acting as a prequel to 2022’s X and 2024’s MaXXXine, which is currently showing in cinemas. Pearl stars scream queen Mia Goth as the eponymous character, alongside Emma Jenkins-Purro, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Alistair Sewell, and Matthew Sunderland in supporting roles. Upon its release, Pearl became a firm favourite amongst fans of horror and slashers, receiving a Tomatometer score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pearl follows Goth’s titular character over 60 years before the brutal events of predecessor X. Pearl lives on a rural farm in Texas as her husband Howard (Sewell) serves in the military. Pearl dreams of a life of excitement and stardom, and seeks to escape the isolated dreariness of her life on the farm. Pearl stumbles into a spiral of twisted obsession, and will stop at nothing to escape the mundanities of her life and become the star that she dreams of being. Written and directed by West, the film was distributed by A24 and Universal Pictures, and was first released to US theaters on September 16, 2022.

When Will ‘Pearl’ Be Available To Stream?

According to Netflix’s official X account, @Netflix, Pearl will be available on the streaming service next month. The film will be available to stream in the US from August 1, 2024. Pearl runs for 1 hour 42 minutes, making it the shortest feature in West’s trilogy, and is rated R.

The announcement comes just days after the digital release day for the third film in West’s trilogy, MaXXXine, was announced. MaXXXine will be following Pearl with a digital release to Prime Video that is expected to land on August 13, 2024, for rental and purchase. MaXXXine is currently in theaters worldwide, having already landed West with his franchise-best box office debut globally. Unfortunately, the film is the lowest critically rated entry in West’s trilogy at a Tomatometer score of 73%, behind Pearl’s aforementioned score, and X’s franchise lead of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pearl will be available to stream on Netflix in the US on August 1, 2024. For fans too eager to wait, the film is available on Prime Video at $3.99 to rent, and $19.99 to purchase.

