Since Ti West’s Pearl was released in 2022, its success and popularity have led to a resurgence of interest in the “Feminine Rage” horror trope, joining predecessors like Carrie, Audition, Ginger Snaps, and The Nightingale. All vary in plot, motive, and outcome, but each includes a female anti-hero (or outright villain) who snaps due to mistreatment, isolation, or trauma. This also applies to Francisca from Nicolas Pesce's 2016 feature film, The Eyes of My Mother. Both Pearl and Francisca first appear endearing yet odd, but slowly unravel, revealing their disturbing, violent inclinations.

Pearl (Mia Goth) succumbs to her brutal tendencies due to a combination of isolation, delusion, and her tumultuous relationship with her mother (Tandi Wright). Pearl snaps during an argument, and her mother is set on fire, then locked in the basement, trapped as she slowly dies from her injuries. From there, Pearl spirals out of control, and no one is safe from her rampage. Pearl is motivated to hurt those who have wronged her in one way or another: her mother calls her unrealistic for thinking she’s destined for stardom, her father (Matthew Sunderland) is a burden to her, the projectionist treats her like she’s crazy and tries to leave her, and her sister-in-law Mitsy (Emma Jenkins-Purro) “steals” a movie role from Pearl, crushing her stardom dreams. Although she is unhinged and commits unjustifiable acts of violence (not to mention her partaking in corpse companionship), Pearl is an angel compared to Francisca in The Eyes of My Mother.

What Is 'The Eyes of My Mother' About?

The Eyes of My Mother is a disturbing independent horror film directed by Nicolas Pesce (Piercing, 2020's The Grudge) starring Kika Magalhães, Olivia Bond, Will Brill, Flora Diaz, and Diane Agostini. Young Francisca (Bond) has a story that starts similarly to Pearl’s — on an isolated farm. Francisca lives with her parents and is close to her mother, who, as a former surgeon from Portugal, teaches her about anatomy at a young age. One day, while her father is at work, a strange man named Charlie (Brill) comes to the house, converses with Francisca, convinces her mother to let him use the bathroom, and brutally murders her while Francisca waits in the other room. When her father returns, he beats Charlie and chains him up in their barn. The next day, young Francisca goes to him and tells Charlie she wants to “take care” of him despite the pain he’s caused. With that, Francisca cuts out his eyes and severs his vocal cords, leaving him trapped and helpless, and completely dependent on her for survival.

Fast-forward a decade, and Francisca, now a young woman (Magalhães), mourns her father who has just died. However, she keeps his corpse around for company, and Charlie is still chained up in the barn. Lonely and isolated, she seeks out companionship by going to dive bars and hitchhiking. She is successful in making initial connections, but they all end brutally when Francisca reveals her true character. From there, Francisca embarks on a life of depraved violence, unfazed by the suffering she has caused.

What Are The Parallels Between 'Pearl' And 'The Eyes of My Mother'?

Francisca and Pearl’s stories parallel in a variety of ways, but for every violent act Pearl commits, Francisca escalates. They both embody loneliness and yearning for acceptance and are emotionally stunted and obsessive, leading to murderous and psychotic behavior. Their stories align with themes of isolation, jealousy, attachment, obsessiveness, and trauma, but they also differ from each other in significant ways. Most of Francisca and Pearl’s similarities are in their quintessential “feminine rage” label. They both murder those who have hurt them emotionally and are deranged. It could be argued that Francisca and Pearl were unhinged from the beginning (Francisca is unfazed by death and torture from a young age, and Pearl enjoys torturing her disabled father and killing animals), but their murderous rampages are triggered by something specific.

Francisca is triggered by witnessing her mother’s untimely death, and the impact of imprisoning her murderer after the fact, while Pearl is set off by her mother’s disapproval of her stardom dreams and calling Pearl her “biggest failure.” Francisca and Pearl both have unusual relationships with their parents, but Francisca’s comes from love, while Pearl’s comes from resentment. While Francisca mourns her mother’s death, and her father’s years later, Pearl is unfazed by her mother’s death, welcomes her newfound freedom, and kills her father without a second thought. While Francisca and Pearl both keep their fathers' corpses in their homes, Francisca embalms her father’s corpse with care, preserving him as much as she can, while Pearl lets her father rot in the house.

Another common theme between The Eyes of My Mother and Pearl is that they are both isolated young women living alone on a rural farm. Both are heavily sheltered, but reactive in different ways. While Francisca murders those around her who reject her or try to leave her, scared of isolation after her parents' deaths, Pearl murders others due to anger, resentment, or rejection — but coming from a place of narcissism instead of loneliness. In a way, Francisca is more sympathetic to the audience, while Pearl is more iconic. But even so, both women are impulsive and unforgiving and get satisfaction out of killing others.

The most significant difference between Francisca and Pearl is their methods of killing and long-term goals. Francisca is arguably more impulsive, keeping more of her victims alive, including Charlie, for years on end. Pearl is more deliberate and never takes hostages. But if someone had to choose, they would most likely pick Pearl as their assailant instead of Francisca. Pearl is less sadistic than Francisca, as she murders her victims quickly and methodically instead of cutting out their eyes and vocal cords and chaining them in the barn, only killing them if they attempt to escape. Francisca never kills due to mercy, it’s always due to disappointment. The women have different core reasons for their horrific actions, but what makes Pearl more humane is she doesn’t torture her victims. Still, she has the higher kill count, only sparing her husband, Walter. She's more lethal than Francisa but not as sadistic.

Is 'The Eyes of My Mother' Superior To 'Pearl'?

In a way, these raging women are the female equivalent of popular male anti-heroes like Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle and Tony Montana from Scarface. All those characters are delusional and violent, but adored by audiences regardless. These characters all have punchlines, phrases, expressions, or actions that make them iconic. Travis plans an assassination and distinctly asks a cab driver, “You talkin’ to me?” For Pearl, her memorable features include her wide-eyed, forced frozen smile and the perfectly delivered line, “I’m a STAR!” Her impact has led to her becoming somewhat of a horror icon, with Pearl merchandise taking over the internet and invading pop culture realms. Although The Eyes of My Mother is not nearly as popular as Pearl, Francisca is similarly iconic with her distinct little smile, whimsical demeanor, and horrific surgical abilities.

In terms of watchability, Pearl is much more digestible and entertaining, but The Eyes of My Mother is more disturbing and unique. They’re both beautiful films in different ways, with The Eyes of My Mother filmed in gorgeous black and white on a modest $300,000 budget, while Pearl is vibrant and made for the big screen, with an 8 million NZD ($5 million) budget. The crazy energies of the leads are different, but similarly reactive, unpredictable, and terrifying. While Francisca takes things further than Pearl, Pearl is quicker to snap. Francisca and Pearl are great examples of “feminist rage,” and both perfectly represent a woman scorned who takes her revenge way too far.

