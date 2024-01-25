The Big Picture A24 films are known for their quality and unique style, offering a diverse catalog of horror and other genres.

The A24 Lover's Series at AMC Theatres showcases four films that explore love in twisted ways.

Movie lovers with dark and unconventional tastes can enjoy these films and receive exclusive perks, including a free month of AAA24, by purchasing tickets.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s safe to think it's the perfect time to watch a chocolate heart-sized box of romantic films. However, for horror fans and those bleak at heart, it’s another great excuse to watch some of their favorite scary movies. If you like watching your horror on the big screen, then AMC Theatres has you covered with the A24 Lover’s Series.

The "most-loved" titles included in this (mostly) spooky event include Ti West’s Pearl on February 7, A Ghost Story on February 14 (Valentine’s Day), The Lobster on February 21, and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse on February 28. Each film will solely be shown on their scheduled day. However, while supplies last, each purchase will come with an A24 heart sticker and a free month of AAA24. The latter of which is the company’s subscription service that includes exclusive merch and more exciting goodies for A24 fans.

A24 Is One of a Kind When it Comes to Movie Making

While A24 has only been around for just over a decade, they’ve quickly made a name for themselves. Mainly because the quality of their films is usually next to none and the uniqueness of their catalog is truly awe-inspiring. There’s nothing quite like seeing an A24 film in theaters. Whether it be the demented tragedy of Pearl, the crazed cabin fever-style direction of Lighthouse, or the traumatizing horror of something like Heredity, no two A24 films are alike.

The studio is mostly known for their horror output, but recently they've also expanded their genre palette with films like The Iron Claw, Priscilla, and last Oscar season's Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. That being said, even though a film like The Lobster isn’t a horror film, its distinct comedic style and odd approach to “love” connects it well to Pearl, Ghost Story, and The Lighthouse. Each of these films is a perfect Valentine's Day watch for movie lovers with an unconventional take on the holiday — whether you're coupled up or not. The bromance that boils over into maddening carnage in The Lighthouse is something that can easily be contrasted with Pearl, who just wanted to be a star, as her blood-soaked downfall occurred due to a lonely lack of love. A24 does romance differently than anyone in Hollywood and their Lover’s Series is the perfect way to let your twisted heart out this Valentine’s Day.

You can buy your tickets now on AMC’s website.