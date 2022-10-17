2022 has been one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. There has been an incredible blend of returning franchises and new horrific frights, and one of the new franchises that took the horror community by storm this year has been the first two parts of Ti West’s X trilogy. Both X and Pearl introduced fans to the genre's next big killer icon, Pearl, who has been played brilliantly by Mia Goth. Now to celebrate everyone’s favorite cinematic killer, A24 has announced that their next Screening Room event will be a double feature of Pearl and X.

The Screening Room will take place this Thursday, October 20 at 6 PM ET. Tickets are only $20 and fans will have a nine-hour viewing window to watch the blood-soaked double feature. The slasher genre has been in a renaissance period ever since Halloween returned in 2018, but X was the first original film in this sub-genre to take the horror community completely by storm in a very long time, a hard-R commentary that cleverly compared how horror films are made to the way the adult film industry operates, while at the same time also having extremely compelling characters and a high body count to support its heightened madness. It subverted all expectations and at the center of its success was Goth’s dual performance as Pearl and Maxine. Even though the film is less than a year old, it’s one of the all-time great horror characters and performances.

Then there’s Pearl, which was a prequel to X that was shot in secret. Even before horror fans feared the name Pearl, A24 and West knew we were going to fall in love with this psychotic dream chaser. Pearl, unlike its predecessor, wasn’t a slasher, but a complex psychological thriller whose thick, atmospheric Wizard of Oz inspired nightmare fuel beautifully reinforced Pearl’s reign of terror. On top of that, Goth gave another jaw-dropping performance that was a horror fan’s dream come true.

Image via A24

West somehow made two genre masterpieces in the same year. Like the greats John Carpenter and Mike Flanagan, has redefined what a horror movie can be. If you haven’t seen either of these two terrifying gems, this double feature is a great way to see what all the bloody fuss is about. West’s third film in his X trilogy, MaXXXine, is coming soon, most likely next year. While horror fans anxiously wait for both Goth and West’s horror return, you can get your Screening Room tickets on A24’s Website now.