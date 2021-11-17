Thusfar it's been the preeminent journalistic trend of this awards season. Line up a seasoned cinematic legend, sit down with them for some precious, rarer-than-gold time, and ask them one thing: superheroes, whadya think? It probably all started when Taxi Driver director Martin Scorsese told Empire magazine that superhero flicks are more like theme park rides than they are movies - no comment - but now everybody's getting in on the action. But one auteur, Pedro Almodóvar, has gone against the grain, per Variety.

Asked at an AFI Fest screening of Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar's latest Oscar hopeful, whether he'd like to take on a superhero flick, the veteran replied: "I would like to do something with Batgirl, but I would have to do it in my own way." It's hardly a surprise that Almodóvar, known for his women-centric character studies, would want to take on one of DC's great superheroines.

Unfortunately for him, another take on the character is reportedly already in the works: back in March, Warner Bros. finally confirmed their long-awaited Batgirl film to be green-lit as a HBO Max project. As is often the case in tinseltown, the reins for the story has passed hands myriad times over the years: at one point, Joss Whedon was attached to the project, but stepped away after he literally couldn't come up with a good idea. (We're saying nothing, but Almodóvar probably wouldn't have the same issue.)

The film, which is set to focus on Barbara Gordon's version of Batgirl, recruited Bad Boys for Life director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in May, and last Leslie Grace as the eponymous lead in July. She tweeted:

"I am beyond excited to embody Barbara Gordon, your Batgirl ! I cannot believe what I’m writing [right now]. Thank you DC for welcoming [me] to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!"

Also asked about her superhero proclivities was The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion at an AFI Fest screening of the film. She told Variety: "I hate them. I actually hate them." Asked whether she would be interested in directing a superhero movie, she continued: "I think it's safe to say I will never do that, [...] They're so noisy and ridiculous." Safe to say that she won't be counting down the minutes and hours until the expected return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then.

