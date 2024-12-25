An auteur to the highest degree, Pedro Almodóvar's artistic stamp is as unmistakable as any living filmmaker. His vibrant color palette, melodramatic flair, and off-kilter black humor are instantly recognizable. While every film of his is distinct, he rarely makes the same film twice. Almodóvar's latest film, The Room Next Door, is the Spanish director's first English-language film, proving that he is not bound to any theme, genre, or language. Audacious artistic swings are nothing out of the ordinary for the All About My Mother and Pain and Glory director, whose 2011 body horror melodrama/thriller, The Skin I Live In, starring the director's on-screen avatar, Antonio Banderas, underlined Almodóvar's uncanny ability to converge macabre psychological exercises with deep-seated humanity.

'The Skin I Live In' Is a Hitchcockian Tale of Skewed Realities and Identity Deception

Pedro Almodóvar, even at his most gonzo and ostentatious, extracts a perverse level of human understanding and compassion. Body horror, a subgenre about the eccentricities of our own body and worldview, was an ideal match for the director. With The Skin I Live In, Almodóvar sought to make "a horror story without screams or frights," which is much easier said than done. Of course, the film, about a brilliant plastic surgeon with a haunted past, Robert Ledgard (Banderas), who creates a synthetic skin and tests his findings on his captive guinea pig, Vera (Elena Anaya), is full of terrifying sequences and chilling imagery. However, its aching heart and dissection of trauma, identity dysphoria, and obsession have the emotional maturity of a gripping drama.

Ledgard is motivated to unlock a scientific breakthrough in dermatology after his wife, Gal (also Anaya), is burned in a car crash. His perfect, unblemished skin is used on Vera, who is modeled to replicate the body of his deceased wife. Through various flashbacks and character revelations, The Skin I Live In evolves into a twisted, harrowing tale of unforgettable trauma involving abandonment, sexual assault, and suicide. The background and story details are dense, but Almodóvar maintains a tonal precision with each unnerving breakthrough about these characters and their inconceivably harsh trauma.

Almodóvar's Sensitive Approach to Body Horror in 'The Skin I Live In'

Close

Despite the fact that the film is operating in uncharted territory for the director, The Skin I Live In is perhaps the culmination of Almodóvar's work. Although he directs his films with a steady hand, Almodóvar's characters exist in a glitzy, luxurious milieu while living in discomfort. The Skin I Live In presents the director's most repressive Gilded Cage, with Dr. Ledgard as seemingly the world's loneliest man, despite receiving the utmost reverence from all his colleagues.

Almodóvar's best films explore characters trapped in an emotional prison and world of disillusionment, explored to horrifying and melancholic degrees in Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and All About My Mother, respectively. In The Skin I Live In, Almodóvar's metaphorical prison, another person's body, is his most suffocating example of human confinement. Insightful film scholarship has cited body horror as a loose allegory for the trans experience and other forms of gender dysphoria. In this film, set in an environment fixated on visual appearance, characters are defined by their bodies. When Gal, following her accident, sees her disfigured face as a result of the burns, she takes her own life. In this world of advanced surgical procedures, people can seamlessly transform into new people on the outside, but their interior autonomy will remain irreversibly shattered.

Almodóvar succeeded in crafting a horror story that didn't need the typical spooks and chills of a body horror film without sacrificing the emotional charge of the genre. Similar to how some of the most horrifying sequences can occur in the daytime, the lavish, clinical setting of Ledgard's home creates a jarring contrast to the macabre actions taking place behind closed doors. Almodóvar shoots everything with his usual glossy eye and knack for saturated colors, which only emphasizes the garish nature of body horror. While Almodóvar is not afraid to get ostentatious with his actors, the most eerie parts of the film occur at its most serene, when people are reflecting on themselves and their bodies. Through the use of artificial skin, the director taps into the unsettling evocation of body horror as a constant internal fight with our bodies, shells that can't be removed no matter how hard we try.

The Skin I Live In could only be envisioned by Pedro Almodóvar by approaching the subject with sincerity and unforeseen levels of sympathy toward his characters. Although body horror is a reliable outlet for grotesque imagery, Almodóvar did not set out to make a David Cronenberg film. Instead, The Skin I Live In is much more cerebral with its shock and awe. The existential dread that Ledgard, Vera/Vincente, and Norma, undergo is the kind that one can't bear to project onto other people, evident in the doctor's preference to use his kitsch home to conceal his true, unseemly aspirations to recreate the ghosts of past loved ones. The canon of body horror presents our outer shells as mutated creatures that take on a life of their own. In The Skin I Live In, Almodóvar shows that our bodies are inseparable from our hearts and minds, no matter the mutilation that occurs.

The Skin I Live In is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon