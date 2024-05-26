Ever since the late 19th century, Spanish cinema has been one of the most important and prolific film industries in all of Europe. The country has produced some truly incredible filmmakers, from Luis Buñuel to Victor Erice, but there has perhaps never been a Spanish director more popular and better-known than Manchegan Oscar winner and icon Pedro Almodóvar.

Director of a few of the greatest foreign arthouse movies of all time, Almodóvar is well known for a variety of trademarks. An Almodóvar movie is instantly recognizable for its distinct use of pastel colors, stories about women and their emotional distress, melodramatic tendencies, and masterful juggling of genres. Of the 22 feature films that the director has made so far, however, there are certainly some that stand tall above the others. These are Pedro Almodóvar's best movies, wicked, poignant, humorous, and ultimately profound explorations of life itself.

10 'Law of Desire' (1987)

Starring: Eusebio Poncela, Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas

One of the sexiest and most unashamedly queer movies by one of the most prominent openly gay filmmakers, Law of Desire is about a gay director who, while still pining for his absent true love, falls for an obsessive fan. One of the best queer films of the '80s, Law of Desire tells a beautiful story about life, love, art, and the way these three are closely and inseparably intertwined.

Law of Desire is so brimming with energy and explosive lust for life that its shortcomings become easy to ignore.

Almodóvar is a director who has never been afraid to make films that are openly kinky and provocative, and Law of Desire is no different. While it certainly still feels like the work of a director close to the start of his career still finding his creative voice, it's so brimming with energy and explosive lust for life that its shortcomings become easy to ignore. Those looking for a meatier plot might be left craving more, but those who are satisfied with just an incredibly vibrant style should be more than satisfied.

9 'Talk to Her' (2002)

Starring: Javier Cámara, Darío Grandinetti, Leonor Watling

Arguably Almodóvar's best-known and most celebrated work, Talk to Her earned him his first and thus far only screenwriting Oscar. It's the story of two isolated, troubled men who form an odd friendship while caring for two women who are in deep comas. Javier Cámara and Darío Grandinetti are close to flawless in the lead roles, playing two men whose deep moral shortcomings become glaringly apparent as the story moves along.

The vast majority of the time, Almodóvar's work is focused mainly (sometimes solely) on women. Not here. In Talk to Her, the director explores male loneliness and obsession in highly stylized, sometimes disturbing ways. Often, particularly toward the end, the movie asks for far too much empathy from the audience toward a despicable pair of main characters. Outside of this relatively small (though admittedly quite bothersome) stain on the story, however, Talk to Her deserves all the hype that surrounds it.

8 'Broken Embraces' (2009)

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo

Fresh off of her first Oscar nomination for a certain other Almodóvar film, Penélope Cruz starred in Broken Embraces. This is a dark, tragic romance about a blind writer, formerly a filmmaker, who reaches a moment in time when he has to heal old wounds. After learning of the death of a famous businessman, he reminisces about the time when he fell in love with the magnate's mistress, casting her in a film financed by him.

Almodóvar brings his distinct visual style and signature blend of melodrama to the noir genre in Broken Embraces, conveying a tale of romance that feels far too real and raw for the viewer's heart to handle. It's so intensely Almodóvaresque that it might not be the best gateway into the auteur's style for the uninitiated. For those who already know and love his work, Broken Embraces is a must.

7 'The Skin I Live In' (2011)

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya, Jan Cornet

As a director well known for his ability to blend any and all kinds of genres, Almodóvar has dipped his toes into thrillers on a few occasions. The Skin I Live In, however, is easily his darkest and most dramatic psychological thriller, to the point that it borders on horror. Almodóvar himself, in fact, once described the movie as "a horror story without screams or frights." It's about a brilliant plastic surgeon who, haunted by tragedies from his past, starts using a woman as his guinea pig to create a synthetic skin capable of withstanding any kind of serious damage.

The Skin I Live In, however, is easily his darkest and most dramatic psychological thriller, to the point that it borders on horror.

Almodóvar is at his most chilling in The Skin I Live In, a haunting tale of gender, power, and the parts of themselves that people desperately try to hide. This erotic thriller is one of the most distinct entries in its director's filmography, and all the better for it. The direction and writing are impeccable, but it's Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya delivering a pair of tour-de-force performances that carry the whole movie on their shoulders.

6 'Volver' (2006)

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas

It was Volver that earned Penélope Cruz her first Academy Award nomination, and while she certainly delivers a jaw-dropping piece of work in what might just be her best performance, she's far from the only element that makes the film so good. In it, a mother who faked her death returns to her hometown to fix every situation and mend every relationship she couldn't resolve throughout her life.

With a brilliant use of low fantasy, Almodóvar crafts a tender story about the pain of child abuse and the strength inherent to womanhood. Deeply poignant yet undeniably heart-warming, Volver soars thanks to its admirably committed cast and emotionally layered narrative. The gorgeous colors and clever use of humor help make the film much easier to digest, but make no mistake: as sweet and beautiful as it is, Volver can break anyone's heart.

5 'Parallel Mothers' (2021)

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde

Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar's latest feature, also happens to be one of the most complex and exquisitely challenging films he's made to date. Though its story takes plenty of detours throughout its runtime, it's mainly about two mothers who bond unexpectedly after giving birth the same day. The result is an incredibly nuanced drama with elements of romance and political critique.

The director first hooks his audience with a laid-back tale of female friendship, which morphs into a domestic mystery drama. Once he's got viewers' attention, Parallel Mothers becomes a sharp critique of Francoism, lamenting the deaths of the thousands of people killed by the Spanish Civil War whose bodies still haven't been found. Somehow, the trick works. After all, Almodóvar has constantly proved that he's a master of disguising certain narratives and themes as a whole other film altogether before the true story reveals itself to the audience. Further elevated by a stunning performance from Penélope Cruz, Almodóvar's muse, Parallel Mothers is resonant and clever.

4 'Bad Education' (2004)

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Fele Martínez, Javier Cámara

Bad Education is an examination of the effects of Franco-era religious schooling and sexual abuse on the lives of two lifelong friends. It's easily one of the most harrowing films Almodóvar has made, touching on themes of abuse, trauma, taboo, and gender identity in plenty of interesting ways. Magnificently structured and self-referential, Bad Education is a must-watch for those who have the stomach for such disturbing subject matter.

Everyone should see 'Bad Education' at some point in their lives, if only to ensure that history never repeats itself.

The film is so open in its depiction of sex that it received an NC-17 rating in the United States, a rating whose creation Almodóvar was actually largely instrumental in (due to his controversial Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!). It's definitely one of its director's grimmest and most pessimistic movies, so those looking for his usual, more upbeat style ought to look elsewhere. However, everyone should see Bad Education at some point in their lives, if only to ensure that history never repeats itself.

3 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' (1988)

Starring: Carmen Maura, Julieta Serrano, Antonio Banderas

Almodóvar's only true full-fledged comedy, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is as exquisitely silly and campy as its title makes it sound. One of the best-ever movies about womanhood, it's about a television actress who comes across a wide variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to find out why her lover has abruptly left her. As the story moves forward, it becomes clear that all these characters' lives may be more tightly bound than even they realize.

The cast is absolutely brilliant and hilarious, featuring a vast ensemble of common Almodóvar collaborators. Carmen Maura, Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma, and Antonio Banderas are all at the top of their games here, at the service of one of the smartest and most enjoyable scripts Almodóvar has ever written. Mixed with some beautiful production design and a terrific ending, one gets one of the best comedies of the '80s.

2 'Pain and Glory' (2019)

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia

Almodóvar always throws plenty of elements from his life and experiences into his movies — more so than the average auteur — but he's never made a film that feels as autobiographical as Pain and Glory. It's a hard-hitting drama about a film director in the decline of his career. As he reflects on the choices he's made in life, a stream of vivid memories from his childhood starts pouring in.

One of Almodóvar's most intimate and restrained efforts, much more concerned with its characters than with having a quirky style.

Antonio Banderas gives what might be the best performance of his career as protagonist Salvador Mallo, which rightfully earned him his first and so far only Oscar nomination. As one of Almodóvar's most intimate and restrained efforts, much more concerned with its characters than with having a quirky style, Pain and Glory is one of the best Spanish-language movies of the 21st century.

1 'All About My Mother' (1999)

Starring: Cecilia Roth, Marisa Paredes, Antonia San Juan

All About My Mother, the only Almodóvar film that's won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, is praised by many as his greatest work. Frankly, it's much easier to agree than to disagree. A profoundly moving celebration of motherhood and female solidarity, it's about a mother who, after the death of his son, travels to Barcelona to inform the father, who never even knew the son existed.

It may sound like a simple enough premise, but it gives Almodóvar an opportunity to explore a variety of colorful characters and powerful themes. Sweet and tender but also unapologetically heartbreaking, All About My Mother sees its director's artistic and creative skills at their most polished. Brilliantly written, passionately directed, and with numerous exceptional performances, All About My Mother is a true masterpiece of Spanish cinema and Almodóvar's most creative and loving effort.

