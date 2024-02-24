The Big Picture Pedro Armendáriz was known for playing tough, masculine characters in Mexican and American cinema and starred alongside legendary actors like John Wayne and Sean Connery.

Armendáriz starred as Mexican Revolutionary leader Pancho Villa in three different Western films and a television series.

Armendáriz's legacy is defined by his versatile performances and iconic portrayal of strong characters like Pancho Villa.

It's not unusual for actors to develop patterns and recurring roles throughout their career. On the one hand, this can look like typecasting that shoehorns performers into redundant roles with little variety. However, from a more positive perspective, actors who have signature acting styles and recurring roles as the same character can also become iconic and recognizable. Robert Downey Jr. essentially built the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his performances as Tony Stark— so completely inhabiting the role that the overwhelming majority of fans have no inclination to see anyone else in the Iron Man suit. On a less literal level, Rachel McAdams has, curiously, played the role of a time traveler's romantic interest in multiple, unrelated films that have each gone on to see incredible success. This phenomenon is nothing new in cinema, and one of the earliest Mexican American movie stars in Hollywood was one such notable example. Throughout his storied career spanning over 20 years, actor Pedro Armendáriz found his niche with his portrayal of strong, nationalist characters, the most notable of which was Mexican Revolutionary leader Pancho Villa.

Vuelve Pancho Villa Pedro Armendariz incarnate for the first time in his career the revolutionary warrior Pancho Villa. During the Mexican Revolution, Martin Corona (Rodolfo Acosta) wants to marry with his girlfriend, but the arrival of the federal army to his small town stop this romantic purpose. Release Date 1950-00-00 Director Miguel Contreras Torres Cast Pedro Armendáriz , Esther Fernández , Rodolfo Acosta , Rafael Alcayde

Pedro Armendáriz Was One of the Earliest Mexican-American Movie Stars

Pedro Armendáriz started out his career in Mexican cinema during the mid-1930s, after being discovered by director Emilio Fernández, an acclaimed filmmaker who would work with Armendáriz for years to come. In fact, the iconic gold Oscar statue is said to be modeled after Fernández himself. It was during this partnership that Armendáriz would become a recognizable movie star and develop his pattern of playing tough, masculine characters. Armendáriz would later make the jump to Hollywood in the 1940s, but wouldn't remain limited to this side of the Atlantic as he would also have stints in Italian and British cinema.

Though he may not be as recognizable a name for American audiences today, Armendáriz was a bonafide movie star who starred in multiple memorable pictures alongside legendary Hollywood names. Armendáriz starred in 3 Godfathers, an American Western directed by John Ford, alongside John Wayne and Harry Carey Jr. in 1948. Almost a decade later, Armendáriz would once again see the silver screen alongside Wayne in The Conqueror, a movie that is far more infamous than it is beloved. The Conqueror holds the unenviable status of being one of the worst films ever made, due in part to arguably one of the worst casting decisions of all time. The film follows the story of Mongol leader Genghis Khan... but it was the American John Wayne who was, unfortunately, chosen to play the lead role.

Armendáriz was an accomplished thespian in his own right, starring alongside future James Bond actor, Roger Moore, in 1956's Diane, a historical drama wherein Armendáriz played King Francis I of France. Moore wouldn't be the only Bond that Armendáriz starred alongside, however, as he would later play a major role in 1963's From Russia with Love, with the first 007 himself, Sean Connery. This Bond outing would be Armendáriz's final role, as he was terminally ill with cancer during the filming of the movie and took his own life before the film was released.

Pedro Armendáriz played Pancho Villa in Four Different Westerns

While Armendáriz's career in American and British cinema is intertwined with big names and films, his projects in Mexico were likewise successful and iconic for countless fans and audiences. It was during this era in his career that Armendáriz would return to the role of Pancho Villa on four different occasions. In 1950, Armendáriz portrayed Villa in Vuelve Pancho Villa, then returned to the role in two different Westerns in 1960: Cuando Viva Villa Es La Muerte and Pancho Villa y Valentina. If three different features weren't enough, Armendáriz played the revolutionary leader again in the television series, Aque Esta Pancho Villa. Clearly having become synonymous with the role, Armendáriz is arguably the most recognizable performer to have played Pancho Villa — an incredible feat considering Villa actually played himself in a number of different films before his death.

Armendáriz established himself as one of Mexico's biggest movie stars at the time, but his rise would not be done in solitude, as his roles often saw him play opposite some of the other famous names during that time. Actresses Dolores del Río and María Félix were frequent co-stars of Armendáriz in his many films. Notably, Armendáriz and del Río were considered a legendary pairing in Mexican cinema, attaining international acclaim and recognition with their film María Candelaria. Directed by Emilio Fernández, María Candelaria was awarded the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.

For some actors, it can be difficult establishing a legacy outside the breakout role they are most recognized for. However, for Pedro Armendáriz, his memorable film career can be defined by both his variety of performances and his recurring appearance as Pancho Villa, emblematic of the strong and resilient characters he most excelled at portraying.

Unfortunately, Armendáriz's Pancho Villa Westerns are not available to stream. However, 3 Godfathers is available to rent on Apple TV+.

