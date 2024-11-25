Pedro Jimeno's relationship with Chantal Everett ended in a lot of anger towards Jimeno. Fans made claims about their relationship as a whole, and called him a con artist for using Everett. The 90 Day Fiancé couple got married during Season 4 of the series back in 2016. By May 2022, the two had filed for divorce, with Jimeno stating that he'd fallen out of love with Everett. In turn, fans claimed that he never loved her, calling him a "user." Now, Jimeno is finding support in another member of the 90 Day Fiancé family.

When Jimeno went back to the Dominican Republic, fans thought he was leaving the United States. However, he clarified that he was just going home to visit and celebrate his mother's, Lidia Morel, birthday. Still, Jimeno posts updates about his life and his career for his fans to respond to, despite the amount of hate he receives from Everett's supporters. Before he limited comments on his posts, many users were calling him "ungrateful" or claiming that he was doing all of this because of Everett's support.

Does David Toborowsky Not See Pedro Jimeno as a Scammer?

Pedro Jimeno recently posted a photo of himself wearing a red sweater, and wrote "You just have to be happy!! Happy Sunday." Many of Everett and Jimeno's fans are upset because they watched their relationship grow starting on The Family Chantel, and Jimeno hasn't had much support on reality television since the show ended after Season 5. But now, he does have support in some kind of way from a 90 Day Fiancé legend. In the midst of the mean comments on Jimeno's post was one from fellow star of the series, David Toborowsky. He responded by writing "Happy Sunday" to Jimeno and many began wondering what their relationship was.

Fans love Toborowsky and his relationship with his wife, Annie Suwan. He is considered one of the sweeter cast members of the series. While other stars follow Jimeno, like Molly Hopkins, Kimberly Menzies, and Darcey Silva, none of them interact with Jimeno's posts like Toborowsky did. It has many wondering if Toborowsky is still friendly with Jimeno. Jimeno replied to the comment, wishing Toborowsky a "Happy Sunday" in response. However, comments have been limited for Jimeno's posts, meaning that they have to be approved or can only be posted by people he follows.

You can see Toborowsky and Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé, now streaming on Hulu.

