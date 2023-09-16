The Big Picture Pedro Pascal's early role as the villain in Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe showcased his talent before his career skyrocketed.

Prior to becoming one of the hottest and most in-demand actors on the planet with The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, actor Pedro Pascal was a working actor on many television projects. Pascal appeared in notable shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Wife, The Mentalist, Nurse Jackie, and a little show called Burn Notice, before becoming a household name. Pascal’s Burn Notice episode was a television spinoff movie event that aired between the show’s fourth and fifth seasons. Titled Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe, the feature-length movie tells the story of one Sam Axe (Bruce Campbell) during his days as a Navy SEAL and the circumstances that led to his residence in Miami as part of the series. In addition, Pascal was the villain in this show, pitting him against the legendary Evil Dead star.

Pedro Pascal Plays a Corrupt Militia Leader in the 'Burn Notice' Prequel

The Fall of Sam Axe acts as a prequel to the events of Burn Notice, set in 2005 about two years before the start of the series. Series star Jeffrey Donovan also directed the movie and made a brief appearance as his character Michael Weston. However, the show largely sticks to the perspective of Campbell’s Sam Axe, since this is a Sam Axe story. It also features Sam’s own narration, a contrast to Michael's usual narration, which was always a major aspect of the Burn Notice series. The prequel heavily focuses on Sam, depicting his days in the United States Military where he’s sent on a punishment assignment after sleeping with his admiral's wife, not realizing who she was until after the fact. Sam is tasked with an observe-and-report mission in Colombia to assist the regional governor, Perez (Kepa Amuchastegui), and his army, who has requested aid from the United States in dealing with a dangerous terrorist group called the Espada Ardiente.

The leader of Perez’s local militia is Comandante Veracruz (Pascal), and both Perez and Veracruz appear to be gracious, upstanding hosts. Shortly after arriving, Sam realizes that Perez and Veracruz are corrupt, and the whole story about Espada Ardiente is a sham. Governor Perez wants US aid to fund his and Veracruz’s more illicit operations. And the Espada Ardiente? They are nothing more than a group of humble farmers, who are simply defending themselves against Perez and Veracruz. Along with the foreign aid doctors who got mixed up in the whole mess, Ben Delaney (RonReaco Lee) and Amanda Maples (Kiele Sanchez), Sam teams up with the farmers of Espada Ardiente and a young girl, Beatriz (Ilza Ponko), whose journalist father was killed by Veracruz. Unfortunately, they are completely out manned and outgunned by Veracruz's militia, so Sam puts his expertise to good use to help his friends.

'The Fall of Sam Axe' Highlights Bruce Campbell's Excellence in the Role

The episode is interesting because this is the only time the series received a prequel spinoff movie. It is nice to see Sam on his own for a change, without Michael's keen intelligence or cool thinking to improvise a way out of the situation. It also shows Sam's first use of his famous alias, "Chuck Finley," a recurring gag throughout the run of the show, along with the backstory behind why he likes using it as his preferred alias. The prequel is a good showcase of Sam's character, along with some appropriately fun Evil Dead references thrown into the mix. Sam, while rough around the edges, is an honorable man of integrity who puts his whole career and life on the line to help the local villagers, the aid workers, and their patients. In addition, he exposes a corrupt politician and his megalomaniacal militia leader.

Pascal acts as the main bad guy of the prequel, largely driving the action and conflict throughout the story. Veracruz does not receive significant character development, but Pascal plays his role well. And it's even more fun to go back and watch this movie after Pascal achieved such huge stardom, seeing him rough up none other than Bruce Campbell in their fight scenes. However, casually watching the series at the time, one never would have imagined the great heights and stardom Pascal’s career would eventually reach following his one-off villainous appearance in Burn Notice. The Fall of Sam Axe is by no means a masterpiece, but it still has that same fun, enjoyable, and charming vibe that the series was known for. Sam makes for a classic, roguish underdog since he doesn't come off like a strict, taciturn, and stoic military soldier. Sam is a guy who likes to have fun and endear himself to people, perhaps a bit too much, which often gets him into a lot of trouble. However, the movie also shows that despite Sam’s often buffoonish veneer, he is a competent soldier and military strategist when the situation calls for it.

Pedro Pascal's Career Skyrocketed After 'Game of Thrones' and 'Narcos'

Image via HBO

While Pascal does fine work in The Fall of Sam Axe, it wasn’t exactly the breakout role that ignited his career. That would come three years later when he landed the role of Oberyn Martell in the television phenomenon, Game of Thrones. The role of Martell, followed by the hit Netflix series Narcos, where he portrayed Javier Peña, truly put Pascal on the map and started getting him larger roles across film and television. Following those series, he landed leading roles in The Equalizer 2, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Wonder Woman 1984. And of course, he clinched the coveted lead role of Mandalorian Din Djarin in another event series, The Mandalorian.

Since starring in multiple hit television shows wasn't enough, Pascal also landed the lead role of Joel in The Last of Us, based on the iconic video game series created by Naughty Dog. The Last of Us became one of the highest-viewed and most critically acclaimed shows of the year and secured an early renewal from HBO. The show earned 24 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Pascal for his performance as Joel. The Mandalorian is currently on hiatus, however, Lucasfilm has announced a new theatrical Star Wars movie that's in the works, which Dave Filoni will direct. The upcoming film will be the culmination of the live-action Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka shows. The still-untitled film will close out the interconnected stories of all three New Republic-Era Disney+ shows, so it's safe to say that Pascal will likely reprise his role as Din Djarin once again in the upcoming theatrical Star Wars feature.

The Fall of Sam Axe is worth a look to get to see one of Pascal's earlier television roles, playing a ruthless bad guy before his career took off. As a one-off prequel movie, it does not necessarily require extensive knowledge of the entire series to dive in and enjoy it, but it certainly enriches the experience. Burn Notice is also worth a streaming binge at some point for discerning viewers who enjoy fun, sometimes goofy action shows. Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe is currently streaming on Hulu, along with the entire Burn Notice series.