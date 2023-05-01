It’s Pedro Pascal’s world and we’re just living in it. After delivering HBO’s biggest show ever, The Last of Us, and hanging out with Grogu and Bo Katan in The Mandalorian, Pascal is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, Deadline has reported. However, details of his character are being tightly kept under wraps.

Scott’s sequel to the Oscar-winning movie has gathered a stellar cast that includes Paul Mescal, who will star as Lucius, along with Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. The feature will follow Lucius, a young boy who is the nephew of the villainous Commodus and the son of Commodus's sister, Lucilla, with Nielsen reprising her role from the original movie. After Lucius witnessed the bravery and sacrifice of Maximus and Commodus in the face of a maniacal ruler, he decides he didn't want to be the next in line for the Roman throne, but instead be a gladiator, like Maximus.

Pedro Pascal’s Rising Star

Pascal broke out with his eccentric portrayal of Prince Oberyn Martell in HBO’s flagship IP Game of Thrones. Though his stint was short his character became instantly popular with fans, especially for the gory manner in which he died at the hands of the Mountain. He then appeared as Din Djarin in Disney+ The Mandalorian, as a father figure for the young Grogu and the two have been inseparable ever since. At the end of the recently concluded Season 3, we find them finally settling in on Nevarro.

But Pascal perhaps is on the minds of millions of fans around the globe for his portrayal of Joel Miller in The Last of Us. He plays the fan-favorite character who is tasked to take a young girl across the US in hopes to find a cure for the Cordyceps infection that has plagued the post-apocalyptic world. A second installment of the series is due to begin filming, but as per the report, the actor had been weighing a couple of options to shoot before jumping back into that. And certainly, Gladiator is too good of an opportunity to miss for anyone.

He'll be next seen starring opposite Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almódovar’s short film, Strange Way of Life. The movie will premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. He’s also in Ethan Coen’s upcoming feature Drive Away Dolls, and in Anna Boden’s Freaky Tales, which is due to come out sometime later this year.

Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters on November 22, 2024.