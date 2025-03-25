Pedro Pascal has become Hollywood's darling in recent years. From his humble origins as a guest star on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, to his short-sighted role on Game of Thrones, to his recent award-winning portrayal of Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us — Pascal's rise to fame has been less meteoric and more of a slow-and-steady climb. What I love about Pascal's career is how he has effortlessly created this persona for being the kind of actor who bridges both the elite and relatable. But it was his recent Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance where he truly won us over. Not with a dramatic performance, but with a completely outrageous coffee order that quickly went viral.

As he moves between projects without worrying which genre best suits his reputation, I love how personable this approach has always made him seem. With the rise of social media and gimmick journalism, even the most enigmatic A-list celebrities are facing a new era of relatability when it comes to promoting their upcoming projects. But Pascal is one of the actors best equipped to handle this new media landscape, since his ever-present charm and quick-on-his-feet wit play well in both traditional interviews and these new, more playful, attempts at the form.

Even when the actor admits to having a six-shot iced espresso, which can often mark an individual as the worst kind of obnoxious on a film set, he delivers his reasoning to the late-night host with such charisma that it had me thinking I might just switch over to the dark side.

I Want to Try Pascal's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Coffee Order

As Pascal joined Jimmy Kimmel on the set of his live interview series, the entertainers reminisced together about the last time the actor had appeared on the show, eight years prior. Kimmel questioned whether it was skill or luck that had landed Pascal so many amazing and memorable roles in film and TV over the years, to which his guest humbly replied he did not know, but he was sure it couldn't last that much longer. Since the actor laughingly admitted there had been no skill involved, just jubilant acceptance at each role offered, including his recent appearance in the SNL 50 special, it seems luck must have touched Pascal when it comes to his career opportunities, and quite probably a skilled Hollywood agent behind the scenes.

Kimmel then steered the conversation toward the reality that celebrities face in modern times, where they are continually being recorded not only by paparazzi but also by random fans whom they encounter in their daily lives. It was thanks to a paparazzi photo that Kimmel was able to comment on what he would describe as Pascal's "insane" coffee order that recently went viral. The drink in question is an impressive iced quad-shot espresso, with two extra shots added. Kimmel grilled his guest to get into the specifics of the order, as Pascal simply laughed and responded, "I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was."

Pascal justified his caffeine habit, describing how this "incredibly private morning ritual" gradually increased in both size and intensity over time. He claimed the six-shot iced espresso was something to be sipped at leisure while also giving him the jolt needed to "answer emails" in the morning. Look, doctors made me quit caffeine — a betrayal I’ve yet to forgive, but Pascal’s six-shot espresso has me longing for the reckless days when my heart rate wasn’t my problem. His order has me craving the glory days of riding that same iced six-shot dragon he described utilizing to help him jolt his morning into productivity.

But what stood out most wasn’t just the sheer amount of caffeine — it was the way Pascal turned a simple coffee order into an instantly memeable moment. His ability to make even an everyday ritual feel like a compelling story is part of why he’s such a magnetic presence in interviews. Whether he's making fans laugh over his coffee addiction or delivering off-the-cuff quips, Pascal understands how to work a room.

No One Promotes a Project Like Pedro Pascal